ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills safety Micah Hyde plays center field with incredible interception of Mac Jones

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hokM_0dn0uUmO00

In the 2021 regular season, the Buffalo Bills had the NFL’s best safety duo in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, and there isn’t really a lot of room to argue. Per Pro Football Focus, Hyde allowed 18 catches on 26 targets for 205 yards, 38 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, five interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 78.8. Poyer was even better, allowing 13 catches on 27 targets for 61 yards, 40 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, five interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 19.6, which is absolutely ridiculous.

But with 5:48 left in the first quarter of the Bills’ wild-card game against the Patriots, it was Hyde who stepped up to be the hero. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tried to fit one in to Nelson Agholor, who had cornerback Levi Wallace beaten on a deep boundary route for what would have been a game-tying touchdown.

But Hyde swooped in out of nowhere to reject that possibility.

The full-field view shows just how exceptional the play was.

21.4 yards in 2.9 seconds? Hyde ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at the 2013 scouting combine, which just goes to show you that track speed and field speed are two entirely different things.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick delivers honest evaluation on Patriots QB Mac Jones’ rookie season

The New England Patriots’ 2021 season came to a crashing end with their 47-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made the first of what may end up being a multitude of playoff starts for the Patriots in this contest. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star did not have his best game, as he threw a pair of interceptions and failed to get much going over the first half.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Mac Jones
NESN

How Nick Wright Believes Bill Belichick ‘Totally Mortified’ Mac Jones

Bill Belichick was lauded for his gutsiness and genius after the Patriots secured a hard-fought road win over the Bills in Week 13. While New England’s head coach largely was playing the hand he was dealt on that windy night in Buffalo, Nick Wright believes the unorthodox game plan messed with Mac Jones’ psyche.
NFL
NBC Sports

Hunter Henry reveals his message for Mac Jones at end of Patriots-Bills

Fans who stuck around and watched through the end of the New England Patriots' 47-17 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night probably saw Mac Jones walking on the sideline and shaking hands with some of his teammates. When Jones got to Hunter Henry, the veteran tight end...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Field#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Cbs
The Spun

Bill Belichick Shares Final Opinion On Mac Jones’ Rookie Season

Mac Jones’ first season as the quarterback for the New England Patriots came to an end on Saturday night with a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although the performance in the 47-17 loss was far from what the organization hoped for, Bill Belichick still has plenty of positives to take away from the year.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Pregame Photo Of Bills TE Is Going Viral

Bills tight end Dawson Knox doesn’t care how cold it’s going to be in Buffalo on Saturday night. He was sleeveless as he was warming up for the Bills wild card game against the Patriots. The feel-like temperature is expected to be -3 while the actual temperature won’t...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Bold Statement On Bills Rivalry After Blowout Loss

Adrian Phillips believes the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are closer than Saturday’s lopsided scoreline would indicate. In fact, the veteran Patriots safety said Monday there is no gap between his team and the AFC East rival Bills, who are moving on to the divisional round after routing New England 47-17 on wild-card weekend.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Patriot fans, NFL world reacts to Mac Jones’ performance versus Bills

The competitor in Mac Jones is frustrated after New England suffered a 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Card Game. He wanted to lead the Patriots on a deep playoff run, but New England fans and the NFL world came away impressed with some things Jones did on the field. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones had some turnovers, but he also dropped dimes. The receiving unit for the Patriots failed to catch passes. Kendrick Bourne was the only receiver in sync with Jones. If New England gets Jones a No. 1 weapon, he is going to turn things up in the NFL.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

NFL announces day, time for Chiefs-Bills Divisional Round

With their 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The No. 2-seeded Chiefs will meet the No. 3-seeded Buffalo Bills after the Bills defeated the New England Patriots 47-17 in their playoff game on Saturday night. As...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills’ Playoff Performance

It’s time to start taking Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills seriously, in case you weren’t already. The Bills looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender in a 47-17 blowout of the New England Patriots on Saturday night. It was so much more than a postseason win. The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy