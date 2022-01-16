ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Azuolas Tubelis drops career-high 32 as No. 6 Arizona rolls

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYSOx_0dn0uNqX00

Sophomore Azuolas Tubelis scored a career-high 32 points to help No. 6 Arizona overcome a poor shooting night from distance and the absence of starting point guard Kerr Kriisa in an 82-64 victory over Utah on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Tubelis made 14 of 24 shots as the Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) ultimately asserted their size advantage, especially during a game-defining 21-0 run in the second half.

The Utes (8-9, 1-6) led for more than 15 minutes in the first half and often successfully slowed the pace of the game, but they dropped their fifth consecutive game, all in conference play. Both Gach scored 12 points to lead Utah. Dusan Mahorcic and Lahat Thioune each scored 10.

It took a while for Arizona to adapt without Kriisa, who was not available because of non-COVID precautionary reasons, the school announced.

It didn’t help that the Wildcats shot 3 of 18 from behind the arc, but the starting frontcourt of Tubelis and Christian Koloko were dominant. Koloko scored 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting, also blocking four shots. Tubelis grabbed eight rebounds and added five assists.

Arizona led 44-35 with 14:33 to go, seemingly threatening to take control after consecutive dunks, but Gach connected on 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and the Utes climbed within 46-45 with 12:24 left after another Gach jumper.

The Wildcats controlled the rest of the game.

Dalen Terry’s layup kicked off the 21-0 run that included a combined 14 points from Tubelis, Koloko and backup big man Oumar Ballo. Utah, playing without leading scorer Branden Carlson (recovering from appendectomy), went 7:27 without scoring.

Utah made six of its first eight shots to grab an early 15-9 lead. Arizona committed seven turnovers in the first 10 minutes and had missed nine consecutive shots before a Koloko dunk cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 19-16 with 7:37 to go in the half.

Arizona surged in the final 4:29. The Wildcats went on a 16-7 run to finish the half with a 34-31 lead. Tubelis had 16 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting; his teammates were a combined 7 of 22.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Pac 12#Non Covid#Wildcats#Utes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Boston College
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy