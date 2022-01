Sergei Bobrovsky split his legs and splayed his body all the way across the goalmouth while final seconds ticked away on the first period Thursday and the Edmonton Oilers tried to finally take a lead on the Florida Panthers. It was another save — his 17th thus far — and it was maybe his best yet, falling to his stomach and stretching his body as wide as possible to deny Jesse Puljujarvi’s tip-in try. The puck hit off his chest and dropped to the ice in front of his right leg, where his the Panthers could sweep it away safely to escape the first period unscathed.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO