Josh Allen to Dawson Knox for wonderful Bills touchdown

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It is ice-cold in Buffalo on Saturday night. Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense came out white-hot.

Allen was at his best, using size and strength to guide the Bills to an early touchdown.

His ability was never more visible than on the touchdown pass when he managed to keep the play live and threw a touchdown pass that tight end Dawson Knox came down with in the back of the end zone.

The catch wasn’t simple but Knox made it look effortless as he went up and came down with 6 points.

The PAT was good and the AFC East champs led 7-0.

CBS Boston

Hurley: For The Patriots … That Was Embarrassing

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Things change quickly in the NFL. But not like this. When the Patriots visited the Bills a little over a month ago, they bullied the home team so badly that local reporters were left to ask veteran defensive leaders if they were embarrassed by what had just happened. This time around, the story was flipped completely. Only this time, the Patriots didn’t face any questions about being embarrassed. Because it didn’t need to be asked. Longtime captain and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty volunteered that description on his own. Devin McCourty: “Embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/vW01J1dQ0j — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 16,...
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots-Bills takeaways: Josh Allen ends Pats' season with epic performance

The New England Patriots got absolutely destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium. Right from the start, the Bills dominated in all three phases en route to a 47-17 win to end the Patriots' season. It's the second-largest defeat in Patriots playoff history (post-AFL/NFL merger). Super Bowl XX remains the most lopsided postseason loss for New England (46-10 to the Chicago Bears).
NFL
INFORUM

Josh Allen throws for 5 TDs as Bills maul Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen passed for 308 yards and five touchdowns as the third-seeded Buffalo Bills dominated the visiting New England Patriots 47-17 in an AFC wild-card matchup on Saturday night. Allen (21-of-25 passing) guided the Bills to touchdown drives on their first seven possessions, a first for...
NFL
cnycentral.com

Josh Allen and Bills crush Patriots in dominating playoff performance 47-17

In a dominating performance from the opening kickoff, the Bills crushed the New England Patriots to advance to the AFC Divisional round. Josh Allen played a game that was about as close to perfect as you can get in the NFL. He led the Bills on touchdown drives the first 7 times they had the football en route to the best playoff game of his career.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Josh Allen, Bills Make History in Wild Card Round Rout of Patriots

Patriots versus Bills Part III was a completely one-sided affair. After the two AFC East rivals split the regular season series, Buffalo rolled to a 47-17 win over New England in a wild card showdown at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. Despite having already faced Buffalo twice this season, the...
NFL
