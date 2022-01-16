ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CSU’s upset bid over Winthrop comes up short

 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball gave the defending Big South Champion Eagles to the wire Saturday night, falling just short as Winthrop pulled out the 70-65 victory in the Buc Dome.

CRASHIN’ THE GLASS
The Bucs chased down a season-high 21 offensive rebounds, 16 more than Winthrop in the contest. The rebound battle was won by Charleston Southern as well, as CSU collected 36 rebounds to the Eagles’ 33. Sadarius Bowser had a game-high six offensive boards and eight total as Kalib Clinton joined in on the glass parade with five offensive rebounds.

LOOKIN’ AT THE BOX
Charleston Southern showed up in the box score tonight, as the Bucs outscored Winthrop 19-8 on points off turnovers and 32-24 in second chance points. Fast break points went the way of CSU as well, as Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh’s side collected seven to Winthrop’s six.

COMING UP BIG
Claudell Harris Jr. continues to shine in his freshman campaign, matching his career mark of 18 points for the third time while also collecting seven rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Taje’ Kelly and Kalib Clinton joined their fellow freshman with impact minutes as well tonight, as Kelly stepped up on the defensive side of the ball and finished with four points and three boards and Clinton chased down five offensive boards in just over ten minutes.

Seniors Sadarius Bowser and Deontaye Buskey also shined in front of the home fans, as Bowser collected eight rebounds to add to his six points and Buskey finished with 14 points, three dimes and two boards.

HOME SWEET HOME
The Bucs were able to play in a Buc Dome that was full of energy for the first time in the new year, as students were back in attendance along with the 6 th Man Pep Band and the Cheer and Dance Squads. Buccaneer Fieldhouse has always been an electric atmosphere for the Bucs to play in.

UP NEXT
The Bucs welcome High Point to the Buc Dome for their second Big South home tilt in a row. The action is set for a 7:00 p.m. tip, Wednesday, January 19, in front of the home fans.

