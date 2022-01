Portland State's James Jean-Marie launched a three-quarter-court shot that came up well short of the basket at the buzzer as Montana pulled out a road win on Thursday. It was the Vikings' 10th miss on their 11 3-point attempts, a particularly bad percentage (9.1) for a team that entered the game last in the Big Sky making 27 percent of its attempts. Montana was better at 8 of 22 (36.4 percent), slightly above the 35.9 percent with which it entered the game, and that 3-point shooting proved to be a major difference in the outcome of the game.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO