ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Sprague Avenue closed near Walmart

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Both lanes of Sprague...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Spokane Valley, WA
CBS News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump probe

The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible interference in the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump has asked a judge to appoint a special grand jury for her investigation. In a letter sent Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the county's chief judge to impanel the special grand...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Havana
The Hill

Filibuster becomes new litmus test for Democrats

Attitudes on the Senate filibuster could be emerging as a key litmus test for lawmakers and candidates as the parliamentary procedure hinders Democrats from passing voting rights legislation. The abortion-rights groups EMILY’s List and NARAL Pro-Choice America said on Tuesday that they would not support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) if...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy