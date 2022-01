KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students gathered in the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley on Thursday with paintbrushes in hand and history on their minds. They were competing in an art contest to see who could best paint some of the most influential Black icons in history. It was a way to celebrate Black History Month before it officially starts on Feb. 1, giving children a chance to think about the people who helped shape the world they live in.

VISUAL ART ・ 19 HOURS AGO