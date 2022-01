Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are getting tired of waiting but Dana White, it seems, is not. Last month, Poirier lost a lightweight title bid against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Following his defeat, Poirier began calling for a bout against Diaz, who in turn offered to fight Poirier as soon as this month. Ultimately, the fight was not booked and, at the moment, doesn’t seem close to being made. This appears to be frustrating both men as yesterday the two took to social media to renew their calls for the fight, with Diaz blaming the hold up on the UFC.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO