Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Reaves is used to long scoring droughts during his 12-year career. He came through in a big way to end his latest one. Reaves scored his first two goals since joining the Rangers in the offseason, Adam Fox had two goals and an assist, and New York scored three times in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Wednesday night for its seventh win in nine games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO