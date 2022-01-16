ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Chicago Bears interviewed Jim Caldwell for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach.

By Tribune News Service
OCRegister
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires. Jim Caldwell interviewed for the coach opening Saturday, the team announced. <mark class="hl_orange">Jim Caldwell</mark>. Title: Former...

