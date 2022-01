Odessa 2 @ Lone Star 3 – The Brahmas moved into sole possession of 2nd place in the South with a 3-2 win and weekend sweep over the visiting Jackalopes. The Brahmas jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the 1st period with goals from Bauer Swift and Dylan Smith, while Christopher Duclair scored for the Jackalopes. In the 2nd period, the Brahmas lead grew to 3-1 thanks to a goal from Ray Murakami. Odessa cut the lead down to 3-2 with a 3rd period goal from John Perdion, but they could not find the equalizer against Arthur Smith, who made 17 saves in the win. Odessa goalie Will Proctor made 26 saves in the loss.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO