Boeing 787 launches 5G in US

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boeing 787 is on the verge of landing. The introduction of 5G has raised security concerns about the Boeing 787 in the United States. It’s all about landings. The FAA said Friday that extra precautions should be taken...

The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why fear of 5G halting flights has faded

The rollout of new 5G wireless service in the U.S. failed to have the much-dreaded result of crippling air travel, although it began in rocky fashion, with international airlines canceling some flights to the U.S. and spotty problems showing up on domestic flights.Airline industry officials say the decision by AT&T and Verizon — under pressure from the White House — to delay activating 5G towers near many airports has defused the situation. The delay is giving the Federal Aviation Administration more time to clear more planes to operate freely around 5G networks. On Thursday, the FAA said it had granted...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

5G launches in US without huge impact on flights

Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the United States Wednesday without major disruptions to flights after the launch of the new wireless technology was scaled back. Both AT&T and Verizon this week agreed to scale back the launch of 5G near airports following an outcry from US airlines, who had warned the roll-out would cause mass disruptions.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Long-haul carrier Emirates resumes Boeing 777 flights to US

Long-haul carrier Emirates said Thursday it would resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S. after halting its use of the aircraft there over an ongoing dispute over the rollout of new 5G services in America.International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes Wednesday following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker over possible interference from the new 5G signals.Among the most-affect airlines was Dubai-based Emirates, a crucial East-West travel airline which flies only the 777 and the double-decker Airbus A380....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

5G rollout: United Airlines tells delayed customers to complain to the government in angry online message

United Airlines have advised disgruntled customers to contact the FCC amid ongoing 5G-related delays.The company issued the message to customers whose flights had been delayed by several hours on Tuesday evening as a result of the rollout of a new 5G system across the US. “New: @United tells customers to contact @FCC over delayed flight,” David Shepardson shared on Twitter, with a screenshot of the United message attached.The airline’s message reads: “Your flight is delayed due to potential interference caused by the implementation of a new 5G signal by telecommunications systems near Denver International Airport and its possible impact on aircraft equipment. Follow...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the flights that have been cancelled due to 5G rollout

British Airways is among several airlines to ground flights to and from the US because of safety concerns over new 5G deployment.There are concerns that the telecom system could interfere with some types of radio altimeter – equipment critical for landings.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said: “Because the proposed 5G deployment involves a new combination of power levels, frequencies, proximity to flight operations, and other factors, the FAA will need to impose restrictions on flight operations using certain types of radar altimeter equipment close to antennas in 5G networks.”The Boeing 777 aircraft – the leading long-haul, wide-bodied plane worldwide – is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Air India Flights Affected By The US 5G Launch

The concerns surrounding the deployment of 5G services in the US have started affecting flights worldwide. Air India, the only Indian airline to fly to the US, has canceled most of its US flights on January 19th. The India-US network is extremely popular, and the cancellation is expected to affect thousands of passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

How could 5G affect flights?

Following a flurry of headlines about the delay to the rollout of high-speed 5G internet in the US, many travellers have concerns about its potential effect on flight safety.In early January, US mobile networks Verizon and AT&T agreed to push back their 5G rollouts – originally planned for December – until 19 January over aviation concerns, following a request from US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).However, this week top airline executives sent a letter to Buttigieg and other federal officials, saying in no uncertain terms that if the rollout goes ahead this week as planned,...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Chicago

AT&T And Verizon Delay Rollout Of New 5G Service Near O’Hare, Midway, Other Airports After Airlines Warn Of Delays

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The much-anticipated rollout of faster wireless service called 5G begins on Wednesday – but it will not be available to people around Chicago’s two major airports. Verizon and AT&T are delaying the launch of their new 5G technology near O’Hare and Midway international airports, and dozens of other airports across the country – amid warnings from some airlines that the rollout could lead to “catastrophic disruption” of travel and shipping operations. “At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to...
CHICAGO, IL
Phone Arena

AT&T launches its C-Band 5G services in 8 metro areas across the US

After a short delay and a promise that the new C-Band technology won’t be used near airports, AT&T has finally launched its improved 5G network. The so-called C-Band 5G is now available in 8 metro areas across the United States, but it will expand to more markets in the near future.
TECHNOLOGY
TravelPulse

US Travel Calls for 5G Delay

The U.S. Travel Association has called on the United States government to delay the implementation of 5G around airports in the country. In a statement, president and CEO Roger Dow said: “The U.S. Travel Association is urgently calling on the U.S. government and mobile wireless carriers to delay the introduction of 5G wireless around affected airports until critical operational concerns can be resolved."
TRAVEL

