35-year-old woman fatally struck in West Side hit-and-run

By Peter Marzano
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old woman was fatally struck while entering a vehicle in a hit-and-run on the city’s West Side Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the woman was entering a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard at approximately 8:10 p.m. when an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Jackson struck the woman before continuing to travel east.

The woman sustained significant injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation by the Major Accidents Unit.

Willie Hunt
5d ago

Wow, angel your going to be missed, you had alot of people that loved you. The sad part about it is. That it happened in front of her children, and it was her daughter birthday.

