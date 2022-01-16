ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police to increase patrols at local synagogues in response to Texas hostage situation

By Jonathan Taraya, Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jVK8_0dn0qhRn00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — Sacramento police officials said they are monitoring a hostage situation in Texas and will increase patrols at synagogues within the city.

A man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

At least four hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue, according to three law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said. One of the officials said the man claimed to be armed but authorities had not confirmed whether he is.

Police: One hostage released unharmed from Texas synagogue

“The Sacramento Police Department is aware of and closely monitoring the hostage situation taking place in Colleyville, TX. While there are no known threats In our city, out of an abundance of caution, @SacPolice will be increasing our patrols at Synagogues within Sacramento,” Sacramento police officials posted on Twitter Saturday evening .

The Colleyville Police Department said one hostage was released uninjured shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The man was expected to be reunited with his family and did not require medical attention. A law enforcement official said the hostage who was released was not the rabbi.

Authorities are still trying to discern a precise motive for the attack. The hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, the Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida, the officials said. He also said he wanted to be able to speak with her, according to the officials. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.

The officials said investigators have not positively identified the man and cautioned that the information was based on a preliminary investigation as the situation was still rapidly developing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Oakland police investigating possible bomb reported near courthouse

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A possible bomb has forced evacuations in downtown Oakland, according to police. Clay Street between 11th and 16th Streets is closed while officers investigate. The possible ‘incendiary device’ was reported near the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at 1301 Clay St. The Alameda County Sheriff’s bomb squad is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Colleyville, TX
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

School van in Pittsburgh shot at by 2 people, killing student

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two people fired into a van outside a Pittsburgh school at dismissal time Wednesday afternoon, sending a 15-year-old student to a hospital where he later died, authorities said. Two people reportedly approached the school van outside Oliver Citywide Academy and fired into it, hitting the male student, Pittsburgh Public Schools said. No […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX40

Man gets life sentence for deadly California rampage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man convicted of a Southern California rampage that included shootings, carjackings and murder was sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole by a judge who called him “evil personified.” Artyom Gasparyan, 38, was sentenced Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Judge Eleanor J. Hunter. In August, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

California’s COVID gun store shutdowns ruled illegal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two California counties violated the Constitution’s right to keep and bear arms when they shut down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. Officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties had separately won lower court decisions saying gun stores were not […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Police shoot and kill armed man at San Francisco airport

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed and causing a disturbance at a train station near the San Francisco airport Thursday after he ignored their orders and continued advancing toward them, airport and police officials said. Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said in a statement that the officers responded […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
FOX40

Man arrested in woman’s killing at Southern California furniture store

(KTLA) — Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of a woman inside a Southern California luxury furniture store, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, was found and detained by Pasadena police before noon in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los […]
FOX40

Elk Grove Police officer injured in Highway 99 crash near 12th Avenue

The Latest – Friday, Jan. 21 7:25 a.m. The Elk Grove Police Department said one of its officers was involved in the crash and taken to the hospital after the collision. 6:40 a.m. Around 6:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol officials began working to turn drivers around to get them off of Highway 99. Original story […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

AG Bonta to probe troubled Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general on Wednesday announced a civil rights investigation into the office of Santa Clara Sheriff Laurie Smith, a polarizing figure who is fighting formal public corruption accusations following a no-confidence vote by the county’s board of supervisors. Attorney General Rob Bonta declined to lay out specific allegations because the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Synagogues#Ktxl#Ap#Pakistani#U S Army#The Associated Press#Rabbi#Sacpolice#Al Qaida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Car gets into head-on collision trying to pass school bus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on crash involving a school bus in Sacramento County injured three people early Thursday morning.  The California Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet Malibu was driving behind a school bus on Jackson Road near Latrobe Road around 6:35 a.m. According to the CHP, the Malibu crossed solid double-yellow lines in an […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy