If you’ve been waiting for a deal to drop on Apple’s latest iPad Mini, today is your lucky day. Discounts on the LTE- and 5G-ready version of the iPad Mini are rare, but Amazon has the 64GB model (usually $649.99) for $629.98. That is a small discount, but for context, it’s actually $1 shy of its best price we’ve seen yet for this model. The tablet, which released in 2021, is equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, a 12MP rear camera, and USB-C support. It also comes with Apple’s Center Stage feature, which allows the front-facing camera to digitally pan and zoom in during video calls. Read our review.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO