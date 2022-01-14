ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PopCrush Weekend Mix Show

By DJ Digital
1025kiss.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikToker ‘Annihilates’ Women in Music Classmate Who Says Beyonce Isn’t Good Role Model. Her response earned a giggle from her teacher. Britney Spears Fans Slam Jamie Lynn Following ‘GMA’ Interview. Many Britney stans believe the pop star's younger sis is "Toxic." How Britney Spears...

1025kiss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Britney Spears Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Sister Jamie Lynn for ‘Ill-Timed Book’

Britney Spears has sent a legal letter to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, stating that she won’t be bullied in Jamie Lynn’s new book. The cease and desist letter, sent by the pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart, comes amid a public back-and-forth on social media between the two sisters that has exploded during Jamie Lynn’s media tour for her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” “As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter,” Rosengart wrote in the letter, which has been obtained by Variety. “We write with some hesitation because...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Rihanna
Person
Alli Simpson
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Beyonce
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Clay Aiken
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

Rachel Zegler ‘so sorry’ for dramatic reading of Britney Spears row with sister Jamie Lynn

Rachel Zegler has apologised after receiving criticism for her dramatic reading of the ongoing feud between Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Over the past few weeks, the pop star and her estranged sibling have posted a series of messages to each other over Twitter and Instagram, each accusing the other of making false claims about their behaviour. Jamie Lynn is currently promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, with Britney taking exception to remarks her sister made in a recent interview.This week, Zegler shared a dramatic reading of one of Britney’s messages to her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Julia Fox says Kanye West relationship is ‘a redemption story’

Julia Fox has opened up about dating Kanye “Ye” West amid the “Heartless” rapper’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 31-year-old Italian actor and model divulged details about the couple’s most recent date night outing during a telephone conversation with Interview magazine on Saturday (15 January). She said the pair were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown for a meal at Los Angeles restaurant Delilah on 12 January, where Ye directed yet another photoshoot for Fox. The first time was at Italian-American restaurant Carbone in New York, when they had just started dating. After the shoot, Fox revealed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Music#All The Way#Turning 30#Reclaim#British Royal Family#Tiktoker
Variety

Gunna Sneaks Past the Weeknd in a Photo Finish to Land at No. 1 on Album Chart

Things took an unpredictable turn at the top of the Billboard charts this week as Gunna’s new album unexpectedly slipped past the Weeknd’s, albeit in a photo finish that had the rapper pull ahead of the superstar competition by the tiniest of margins. The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” debuted with 148,000 album-equivalent units, almost but not quite a match for the 150,300 units registered by Gunna’s “DS4Ever,” Billboard revealed late Monday. Although the Weeknd is the bigger mainstream name, these two albums actually came into the race evenly matched in many ways. Both  were released Jan. 7 — in what is, ironically, usually...
CELEBRITIES
T3.com

Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix this weekend

It's that wonderful time of the week once again where it's time to decide what Netflix series is worth binging over the weekend. Don't lie! We're all guilty of it. With dozens of series being rolled out on a monthly basis, it can be a minefield deciding what actually is deserving of your time. From the hottest new releases that everyone is talking about to much-beloved classic shows being made available on the streaming platform for the very first time, we've scoured all of Netflix's top entertainment offers to bring you the best shows around.
TV SHOWS
Footwear News

Maude Apatow Glitters in Gold Minidress & Classic Pumps With H.E.R. on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Maude Apatow sparkled for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The “Euphoria” actress sat down last night with Fallon to discuss the HBO Max drama’s second season, wearing a long-sleeved gold minidress. Covered in gold sequins, the glitzy number featured structured shoulders and a pale pink tulle trim. Apatow minimally accessorized with gold butterfly drop earrings and gold rings. For footwear, the “Other People” actress wore a pair of versatile black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers and triangular toes. The staple pair also included stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style added a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Cooking With Paris Cancelled at Netflix

Perhaps this one was too hot to handle? Netflix has cancelled Cooking With Paris after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. Cooking With Paris, which premiered Aug. 4, followed socialite Paris Hilton “from the grocery store to the finished table spread,” as she attempted to “learn her way around the kitchen,” according to the official logline. She was joined by celebrity “sous-chefs” Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton. Hilton can currently be seen in Peacock’s Paris in Love, a 13-part docuseries that follows the former Simple Life star as she prepares to “walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum.” New episodes are released every Thursday, with the two-part finale scheduled for Jan. 27. Are you sad to see Cooking With Paris go, or were six episodes more than enough? 
TV SERIES
Deadline

Britney Spears’ Fight Against Her Father Allegedly Feathering His Nest & Spying On Her Going To Mini-Trial

Britney Spears may be free of the restrictive conservatorship that ruled her life for 13 years, but the Toxic singer’s ongoing battle with her father is about to go to a whole other level. At a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny agreed with attorneys on both sides that an evidentiary hearing is needed to decide whether Jamie Spears spied on his daughter in her bedroom and elsewhere, and if he plundered the one-time Princess of Pop’s multimillion-dollar fortune. The mini-trial of sorts looks set to start July 27. Coming a little more than two months after Penny pulled...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele in Las Vegas: A history of Sin City residencies, from Liberace and Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga

British pop superstar Adele will commence her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel from Friday 21 January 2022.Her “Weekends with Adele” concert series will see the singer take to the stage every Friday and Saturday night until 16 April. Audience members are required to be double-vaccinated and to have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event.The residency follows the release of Adele’s best-selling fourth album 30 in November last year, and sees her follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who gave 41 performances at the Park Theater at Park MGM...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Marc Jacobs, Kim Kardashian & More Honor Late Fashion Icon André Leon Talley

Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Coco Rocha, Kim Kardashian, and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities taking to social media to honor the life of legendary journalist and fashion icon André Leon Talley. Talley, the boundary-breaking Black fashion legend and longtime Vogue editor, died on Tuesday in New York at the age of 73. His cause of death has not been revealed. A singular voice, Talley rose through the fashion ranks at WWD, Vanity Fair and House and Garden, but it was his tenure at Vogue that defined his illustrious career. Talley chronicled his incredible highs and dramatic lows in “The Chiffon...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy