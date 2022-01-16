Raiders’ Playoff Appearance Spoiled By Penalties And Questionable Calls

Favorites dominated on Super Wild Card weekend, with five of six not only winning, but also covering, and only the Cowboys falling to an underdog. Cincinnati got its first playoff victory in 31 years, the Bills erased years of frustration and torment at the hands of New England by completely humiliating the Patriots in an all-time display of offensive excellence, while the Chiefs ushered the Steelers, the postseason’s unwelcome guest, out the door with a historic touchdown burst. The Rams throttled Arizona, and in the process, Matthew Stafford got his first career playoff win, and San Francisco pulled their aforementioned stunner against Dallas. Whose wild-card win flew low under the radar? Tom Brady’s, of course. The Buccaneers suffered some potentially significant injuries in their thrashing of the Eagles, but are you really going to bet against Touchdown Tom? I wouldn’t. The divisional round brings some powerhouse matchups; Cincinnati gets a chance to take down the AFC’s top seed; the 49ers get a chance to do the same in Green Bay in a Week 3 rematch, a narrow Packers victory, and the Rams and Bucs meet in yet another Week 3 rematch, with the Rams taking part one. Oh, and the Bills and Chiefs meet in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, a battle that will only *feel* like the Super Bowl, despite not actually being such. Let’s get to the games.

NFL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO