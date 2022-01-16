ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders’ Playoff Appearance Spoiled By Penalties And Questionable Calls

By Mario Tovar
raiderramble.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders had a chance to send Saturday’s wild card game into overtime; however, they fell short. Funny enough, what really stood out about this game was the putrid officiating. That will no doubt spoil the memory of this game. While no one’s making excuses for...

raiderramble.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Cameron
Person
Jerome Boger
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Bengals News

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field this weekend for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, they’ll have their top pass rusher at their disposal. On Thursday afternoon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll be active for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
raiderramble.com

Do Fans Want Raiders To Move On From WR DeSean Jackson?

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson arrived in the midst of a difficult situation following the tragedy involving Henry Ruggs III. However, how does Raider Nation feel about the prospect of him returning?. The Silver and Black were in desperate need of speed following Ruggs’ release. So, they opted...
NFL
raiderramble.com

2021 Raiders Rewind: QB Derek Carr

The most polarizing player in the Las Vegas Raiders organization has been their starting quarterback, Derek Carr. He has his diehard supporters and his diehard haters. Then there are those who can have civil discussions about him. The 2021 season was one of the most draining seasons for him and would’ve been for any quarterback, but it landed on Carr and he responded by getting the Raiders to the playoffs. It wasn’t the prettiest season, but with everything that went on, it was a commendable one without a doubt.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Cincinnati Bengals#Whistlegate
raiderramble.com

Which Raiders’ Defensive Free Agents Take Priority?

The Las Vegas Raiders start their 2022 offseason campaign with the tough job of self-scouting. Which defensive players deserve to be retained and rewarded for a job well done? Who should be in the plans moving forward? Let’s take a look. After the last echo of the whistle…. Making...
NFL
raiderramble.com

Discipline, O-line, And Other Concerns For Raiders’ Offseason

In Week 13, the list of concerns heading into this offseason would have been massive, as there seemed to have been a lot of holes on the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster. Now, it’s a lot smaller. Winning tends to fix everything and winning four straight and making the playoffs helped fill a lot of those holes. Still, some remain. These are the three most important issues that the Silver and Black must address during the offseason.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Divisional Round preview and picks

Favorites dominated on Super Wild Card weekend, with five of six not only winning, but also covering, and only the Cowboys falling to an underdog. Cincinnati got its first playoff victory in 31 years, the Bills erased years of frustration and torment at the hands of New England by completely humiliating the Patriots in an all-time display of offensive excellence, while the Chiefs ushered the Steelers, the postseason’s unwelcome guest, out the door with a historic touchdown burst. The Rams throttled Arizona, and in the process, Matthew Stafford got his first career playoff win, and San Francisco pulled their aforementioned stunner against Dallas. Whose wild-card win flew low under the radar? Tom Brady’s, of course. The Buccaneers suffered some potentially significant injuries in their thrashing of the Eagles, but are you really going to bet against Touchdown Tom? I wouldn’t. The divisional round brings some powerhouse matchups; Cincinnati gets a chance to take down the AFC’s top seed; the 49ers get a chance to do the same in Green Bay in a Week 3 rematch, a narrow Packers victory, and the Rams and Bucs meet in yet another Week 3 rematch, with the Rams taking part one. Oh, and the Bills and Chiefs meet in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, a battle that will only *feel* like the Super Bowl, despite not actually being such. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched. The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy