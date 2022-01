WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets 119-118 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five observations from what went down... Thursday will mark three weeks until the NBA trade deadline, which means the short-term is an evaluation period for the long-term. All of their players are currently available, just as the Wizards' front office is taking a close look at what they need to add and whom they can part with.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO