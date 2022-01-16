ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: Expected to be fine

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Clifford (lower body) is expected to be fine after blocking a shot in Saturday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Rielly's pile of points adds up to meeting expectations for Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe figured this might be coming. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The evidence in Morgan Rielly’s game was there all along, and now that the Maple Leafs defenceman has been piling up points again, it’s not something that has caught Keefe and his staff by surprise.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Alex Biega: Joins active roster

Biega will be promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster and draw into the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports. Biega has appeared in one 2021-22 NHL contest, logging 13:53 of ice time during a 6-0 victory over Ottawa on Jan. 1. The 33-year-old has recorded four assists over 15 appearances with AHL Toronto this season.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Rangers Take the Leafs Out to the Compost Bin

In an original six contest tonight, the New York Rangers took on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their third and final matchup this season. The Rangers started off the night with a nice gesture as the team came out for warmups wearing Teddy Balkind’s name and the no. 5 on the back of their jerseys to honor the young high school hockey player who tragically passed away in a game earlier this month.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Clifford
texasguardian.com

Rangers rally past visiting Maple Leafs

Ryan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal, Chris Kreider scored his 25th goal and Adam Fox and Ryan Reaves each scored twice as the New York Rangers rallied for a 6-3 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Strome snapped a 3-3 tie with 9:10 remaining by capitalizing on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sneaks in assist

Matthews added an assist Wednesday, but it wasn't enough in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers. Matthews avoided a disappointing night for his fantasy managers with this secondary apple that culminated in a Michael Bunting tally and put the Leafs up 3-1 in the first period. Unfortunately for the top-line center, the Rangers rallied for the win and Matthews finished with a minus-2 rating. Easily one of the most recognizable names in all of hockey, Matthews has crafted a six game-winning streak comprised of five goals and three helpers.
NHL
theScore

Maple Leafs' Muzzin diagnosed with concussion

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is dealing with a concussion, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday, according to TSN's Mark Masters. Muzzin suffered the injury on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues following a big hit by Klim Kostin. The veteran rearguard won't travel with the team to New...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Should Be Careful With Jack Campbell

The Toronto Maple Leafs might want to consider playing Petr Mrazek a little bit more often. We’re not even halfway through the NHL season, but Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell is approaching his most games played total. During his seven year NHL career, the most games that Jack...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Chandler Parsons announces retirement from NBA after nine seasons in league

After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy