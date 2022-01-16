Best reactions after Bengals beat Raiders, end playoff drought

No matter what happened on Saturday night between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders in their playoff encounter, there was always going to be a massive reaction.

Those Bengals, after all, hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years. And the Raiders weren’t that far behind with a drought that stretched back nearly 20 years.

So with the Bengals getting the 26-19 win and advancing to the divisional round, here’s a look at some of the best reactions right after the game. Former players, fans and everyone else had some major reactions worth rounding up before the team starts prepping for their next game.

C.J . Uzomah's TD and Ickey-Griddy

Bengals fans forcing key Raiders mistakes early

Burrow's big 2nd-quarter plays

The controversial whistle on a TD

After the win