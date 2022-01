It’s been a few seasons of rebuilding, retooling and finishing off contracts left behind by Ken Holland. The fact is, the Wings had a magical run of twenty five straight seasons in the playoffs. This record may hold forever, that’s how impressive it really is. The Red Wings were destined to fall off the map at some point, and Holland did his best to continue the streak as long as he could, even if it depleted their picks and prospects in doing so.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO