Devonte Wyatt Says Goodbye to Georgia

Starting defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt announced he is saying goodbye to Athens and will declare for the NFL Draft.

“One of my #1 goals coming to UGA was winning a National Championship for my home state. On Monday, my brothers and I accomplished that goal in front of the best fans in the world. I would like to thank Dawg Nation for the continued support and love I’ve received all season. To Coach Smart, Coach Scott, all of my coaches, and all of the support staff I want to thank you for believing in me. My family and I are forever grateful. To my brothers at UGA, I love you guys and I’ll never forget the memories of this championship season. Forever Go Dawgs!

NFL Draft Declarations Update:

January 15th, 2022- Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

January 14th, 2022 - Georgia S Lewis Cine declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

January 14th, 2022 - Georgia LB Nakobe Dean declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

January 14th, 2022 - Georgia DL Travon Walker declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

January 14th, 2022 - Georgia WR George Pickens declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

January 14th, 2022 - Georgia RB Zamir White declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

January 12th, 2022 - Georgia RB James Cook declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

January 15th, 2022- Jalen Kimber will transfer to Florida

January 15th, 2022- Justin Robinson will transfer to Mississippi State

January 14th, 2022 - Lovasea Carroll has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 13th, 2022 - Latavious Brini Announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal

January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.

January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources

January 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal

The conclusion of this season now sparks the conversation of players who are draft-eligible and could be leaving the program to chase their dreams of becoming an NFL player. It also creates the question of players who could possibly be returning for another season as a Georgia Bulldog, and with the additional year of eligibility granted by NCAA due to COVID-19, things are gonna get messy.

The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:

Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore

George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft

Nolan Smith, LB, Junior

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior

Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft

Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft

Tykee Smith, DB, Junior

Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft

Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior

John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior

James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Quay Walker, LB, Senior

Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior

Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

William Poole, DB, Senior

Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior

Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Channing Tindall, LB, Senior

Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Jake Carmada, P, Senior

Julian Rochester, DL, Senior

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

8 hours ago

10 hours ago

Jake Camarda set to Kickoff His NFL Career

12 hours ago

As stated above, during last year's season all college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the chaos that the global pandemic created. Therefore, that means a player who has completed all four years as a college football athlete would still have another year of eligibility left at the college player.

This provides the opportunity for a player like Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who is currently a senior of the team, the ability to still return for the 2022-23 college football season.

Prior to last season, Georgia had a good number of players announce they would be returning for another season with the program instead of declaring for the draft. With a long list of draft-eligible players, it will be very interesting to see over the next month who decides to declare for the draft, third-year players who return, and those who take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that they have been granted.

Buckle up, because things are about to get very interesting in regards to how Georgia's roster shapes up for the upcoming season.

As for the Transfer Portal, Kirby Smart mentioned in his championship press conference and said that they are expecting quite a bit of portal movement as well, conversations that they've already had with players about leaving.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.