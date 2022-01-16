ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devonte Wyatt Says Goodbye to Georgia

By Harrison Reno
 2 days ago
Starting defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt announced he is saying goodbye to Athens and will declare for the NFL Draft.

“One of my #1 goals coming to UGA was winning a National Championship for my home state. On Monday, my brothers and I accomplished that goal in front of the best fans in the world. I would like to thank Dawg Nation for the continued support and love I’ve received all season. To Coach Smart, Coach Scott, all of my coaches, and all of the support staff I want to thank you for believing in me. My family and I are forever grateful. To my brothers at UGA, I love you guys and I’ll never forget the memories of this championship season. Forever Go Dawgs!

NFL Draft Declarations Update:

  • January 15th, 2022- Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt declares for the 2022 NFL Draft
  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia S Lewis Cine declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia LB Nakobe Dean declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia DL Travon Walker declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia WR George Pickens declares for the 2022 NFL Draft
  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia RB Zamir White declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • January 12th, 2022 - Georgia RB James Cook declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

  • January 15th, 2022- Jalen Kimber will transfer to Florida
  • January 15th, 2022- Justin Robinson will transfer to Mississippi State
  • January 14th, 2022 - Lovasea Carroll has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
  • January 13th, 2022 - Latavious Brini Announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal
  • January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal
  • January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.
  • January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources
  • January 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal

The conclusion of this season now sparks the conversation of players who are draft-eligible and could be leaving the program to chase their dreams of becoming an NFL player. It also creates the question of players who could possibly be returning for another season as a Georgia Bulldog, and with the additional year of eligibility granted by NCAA due to COVID-19, things are gonna get messy.

The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:

  • Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
  • George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Junior
  • JT Daniels, QB, Junior
  • Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
  • Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Tykee Smith, DB, Junior
  • Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior
  • John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior
  • James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Quay Walker, LB, Senior
  • Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior
  • Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior
  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
  • Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • William Poole, DB, Senior
  • Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior
  • Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Channing Tindall, LB, Senior
  • Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior
  • Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
  • Jake Carmada, P, Senior
  • Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Jake Camarda set to Kickoff His NFL Career

As stated above, during last year's season all college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the chaos that the global pandemic created. Therefore, that means a player who has completed all four years as a college football athlete would still have another year of eligibility left at the college player.

This provides the opportunity for a player like Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who is currently a senior of the team, the ability to still return for the 2022-23 college football season.

Prior to last season, Georgia had a good number of players announce they would be returning for another season with the program instead of declaring for the draft. With a long list of draft-eligible players, it will be very interesting to see over the next month who decides to declare for the draft, third-year players who return, and those who take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that they have been granted.

Buckle up, because things are about to get very interesting in regards to how Georgia's roster shapes up for the upcoming season.

As for the Transfer Portal, Kirby Smart mentioned in his championship press conference and said that they are expecting quite a bit of portal movement as well, conversations that they've already had with players about leaving.

The Spun

Bill Belichick Shares Final Opinion On Mac Jones’ Rookie Season

Mac Jones’ first season as the quarterback for the New England Patriots came to an end on Saturday night with a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although the performance in the 47-17 loss was far from what the organization hoped for, Bill Belichick still has plenty of positives to take away from the year.
NFL
FanSided

5 Patriots who won’t be back with the team next season

It was a successful season, but the New England Patriots were bounced early from the playoffs at the hands of the division-rival Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend. Not much that could’ve been done. This Patriots team clearly has its limitations. No rebuild happens in less than two years.
NFL
