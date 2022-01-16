ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders vs. Bengals game recap: Everything we know from playoff matchup

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2bE7_0dn0oB2Z00

The Cincinnati Bengals overcame a 31-year drought during Saturday’s playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, winning 26-19.

Joe Burrow led a feisty Bengals team into the homestand and jumped out to an early lead, with a few mistakes here and there keeping the visiting team in it.

In the end, the Bengals held on for the win, with big performances from Joe Burrow and others giving the team enough cushion to endure those mistakes.

Before we start focusing on what comes next, here’s everything we know about the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhUmf_0dn0oB2Z00
Syndication: The Enquirer

Keys to the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ty8Dl_0dn0oB2Z00
Syndication: The Enquirer

Missed chances: The Bengals had two instances of settling for field goals with extra chances in the first half, which could’ve cost them eight points had they scored touchdowns. They did it again right out of the halftime tunnel. It almost ended up swinging the game in the other direction…Ja’Marr Chase: The Raiders just didn’t have a way to stop him. The rookie had nine catches for 116 yards, moving the chains three times on the first drive alone…Third downs: The Raiders went 8-of-18 in this area, consistently getting a big play when it needed it most.

It was over when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pjk0I_0dn0oB2Z00
Syndication: The Enquirer

…A Derek Carr pass got intercepted by Germaine Pratt in the endzone with a few seconds left in regulation.

Bengals' Top Performers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47C4PG_0dn0oB2Z00
Syndication: The Enquirer

QB Joe Burrow: 24/34, 244 yards, 2 TD

RB Joe Mixon: 17 rushes, 48 yards

TE C.J. Uzomah: 6 catches, 64 yards, 1 TD

WR Ja’Marr Chase: 9 catches, 116 yards

LB Logan Wilson: 12 total tackles

FS Jessie Bates: 6 tackles, 3 PBU

Injuries

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi left in the second half with a lower body injury he couldn’t put weight on. Mike Daniels left early in the game with a groin injury and didn’t return.

Important game notes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxQUK_0dn0oB2Z00
Syndication: The Enquirer

— Bengals forced two third-and-short looks on the game’s first drive, coughing up both before finally getting a stop. Raiders went up 3-0, but the big storyline was the defense letting up those third downs, as Las Vegas entered as a mediocre team in this area.

— Zac Taylor called the drive of his life to start the game. Burrow went 5-of-7 with 65 yards and a score. The only incompletions were drops. It was a statement drive that gave the team a chance to set the tone of the game early.

— Trey Hendrickson strip-sack on Raiders’ second drive. Offense oddly blocked him with only a tight end and one of the best free-agent signings in the NFL made them pay. Bengals went up 10-3.

— Bengals had two big chances to put touchdowns on the board early but got conservative with running calls, settled for field goals to make it 13-3.

— Some of the culprits to those issues, and really the only big mistakes offensively of the first half, were questionable running calls on second downs.

Burrow hit on an epic play to Tyler Boyd to drum up a 20-6 lead. Only problem was the defense then collapsing and letting up a touchdown right before the half.

— Bengals exited halftime and immediately settled for another field goal, 23-13.

— Burrow’s offense didn’t punt until 7:35 left in the third quarter. They had a 10-point lead, but the offensive line was really starting to struggle and increasing penalties were putting them in bad spots.

— Injuries started to devastate the Bengals defense in the third quarter. Trey Hendrickson left to be evaluated for a concussion. Mike Daniels and Larry Ogunjobi were already out. Corner Mike Hilton then went down.

— Taylor got very conservative with about three minutes left, calling brutal running plays that went nowhere. That let the Raiders get the ball back and drive down into the redzone until the game’s final moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUJrY_0dn0oB2Z00
Syndication: The Enquirer

The Bengals advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. They’ll have to overcome some key injuries to guys like Trey Hendrickson before next weekend, with an AFC crown and Super Bowl berth still a possibility.

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Ja'marr Chase
FanSided

Did NFL just admit they screwed Raiders over in playoffs?

The officiating crew from the Raiders-Bengals game won’t work again this postseason. This is after several controversial calls went against Vegas. While the NFL didn’t publicly shame Jerome Boger and his crew for their performance in Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, privately is a different story.
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Td#Pbu Injuries Defensive
The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Wild Card round games

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Twelve teams remain in the Wild Card round entering Sunday. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL seemingly disciplines officiating crew for Raiders-Bengals blunder

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
FanSided

NFL fans torching Raiders-Bengals refs for awful officiating

NFL fans are not enjoying the referees taking over the AFC Wild Card game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals. Who knew it would be the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the NFL Zebras on Saturday evening in the Queen City, but here we are!
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy