Joe Burrow, Bengals aren't celebrating -- turn eyes to playoff streak

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t doing much celebrating after their big playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

That might’ve ended a 31-year drought, which would explain Zac Taylor giving game balls to Mike Brown and the city itself, but Burrow’s already focusing on the next game.

The ultimate goal, after all, is championships.

In his postgame presser, Burrow dropped this nugget about celebrating and looking ahead, per ESPN’s Ben Baby: “This is the playoffs. If you dwell on this one too much, you’re going to get beat in the next round.”

This ice-cold demeanor, of course, is one of the big reasons the Bengals drafted Burrow in the first place. He was never rattled while throwing for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Saturday night and frankly, he hasn’t been all year.

More from Burrow, via various reporters:

Burrow and the Bengals will next eye the divisional round. A win there would catapult them into the AFC title game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

