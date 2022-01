The Rangers are back at MSG tonight to face the Maple Leafs. New York begins a stretch of six games in eight contests in front of the hometown fans after spending a good portion of the first 39 matchups (27 times) on the road. The upcoming schedule is not easy as the Blueshirts will take on the Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Kings, Wild and Panthers prior to what was to be the Olympics break. An updated schedule to make up the 95 games that had to be rescheduled was released today, with the Rangers modifications below.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO