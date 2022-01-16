ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balanced Portland State fends off Sacramento State 67-62

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Jacob Eyman had 14 points, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley scored 13 apiece and Portland State held off Sacramento State 67-62 in Big Sky Conference play on Saturday.

Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double for the Vikings (4-8, 2-2). Alley contributed four rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench.

Cameron Wilbon tallied 17 points and 10 boards for his first double-double for the Hornets (5-7, 1-4). Freshman Teiano Hardee had a career-high 13 points with five rebounds off the bench.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

