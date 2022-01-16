ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Grambling hands Southern 1st SWAC loss, 83-77

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dn0nh3U00

Cam Christon hit 11 straight free throws and led four Grambling players into double-digit scoring as the Tigers handed Southern its first Southwestern Athletic Conference loss, 83-77 on Saturday.

Grambling (5-12, 3-2 SWAC) has won two of its last three games.

Tra'Michael Moton hit 3 of 7 from behind the arc and finished with 16 points. Shawndarius Cowart and Prince Moss each added 10 points off the Grambling bench.

Tyrone Lyons scored 25 points to lead Southern (9-8, 4-1). Brendon Brooks scored 14 points off the bench and P.J. Byrd chipped in 13 points and six assists.

———

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/—/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swac#Grambling#Southern 1st#Tigers#Ap
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
On3.com

Former Oklahoma defensive back announces transfer portal decision

Another former Oklahoma player is heading to Los Angeles with Lincoln Riley. Latrell McCutchin, who played cornerback for Oklahoma this past season, took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Riley and USC on Wednesday. He’s the second cornerback transfer the Trojans picked up Wednesday after former Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon committed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Manteca Bulletin

ROUNDUP: Lathrop drops 1st league loss of season

Things just got more interesting in the Western Athletic Conference boys basketball race. On Wednesday, Lathrop was dealt its first league loss 74-64 by visiting rival Mountain House. The Mustangs (2-0, 7-8) played just their second game after a month-long break from action. It was a tight game throughout until...
BASKETBALL
fastphillysports.com

MARQUETTE 3-BALL HANDS NOVA 1ST LOSS AT FINN SINCE NOV 2018!

Justin Lewis buried a 3 that lifted Marquette to a 57-54 win over Villanova on the Cats’ home court. Lewis’ fifth 3 of the game came with 11.5 seconds left to snap the Wildcats’ 29-game on-campus winning streak. Marquette won for the first time ever at the...
VILLANOVA, PA
ABC News

Stetson Bennett announces return to Georgia Bulldogs football team; JT Daniels, Jermaine Burton hit transfer portal

Stetson Bennett said Wednesday that he will return to Georgia for a final season. The quarterback he replaced, JT Daniels, won't be. Daniels and Bulldogs receiver Jermaine Burton both entered the transfer portal Wednesday, with the news officially coming around the same time that Bennett took to social media to say he'll be back in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

517K+
Followers
129K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy