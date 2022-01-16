Tsunami Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

