ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Tsunami Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-15 20:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 21:57:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Del Norte THE TSUNAMI ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL AREAS OF CALIFORNIA...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy