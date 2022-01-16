ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

By Dustin Baker
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee...

vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 9

Cognitive Neuropathy
4d ago

Blunders happen every year in the playoffs. The biggest happened against the Saints several years ago. Their receiver was clearly hit before the ball got to him. There was no doubt, no doubt at all, but no flags flew from any official!!! it was if they all went blind at that moment!!!

Reply
3
John Reese
4d ago

Boyd was open no-one could have made a play to stop it. We should be asking why was a whistle blown in the first place Burrow was not out of bounds and if he was the touchdown review would have reversed the call.

Reply(1)
2
