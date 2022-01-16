ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals win brings bedlam to The Banks

By Kody Fisher, Corinne Rivers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fans everywhere finally got to celebrate a Bengals playoff win when the team defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 Saturday night. Just blocks away from Paul Brown Stadium, The Banks roared with cheers for Bengals QB Joe Burrow as he was shown coming onto the...

