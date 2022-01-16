Boonton defeats Parsippany - Girls basketball recap

Myles Blackley hit three 3-pointers and three free throws on the way to a game-high 20 points to lead Summit to a victory on the road over Cranford, 58-45. Wesley Hellings recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Brett Colon made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and four rebounds for Summit (4-5), which led by six after one before expanding the lead by outscoring Cranford 11-6 in the second quarter.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO