ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonton, NJ

Boonton defeats Parsippany - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arianna Jackson-Wach scored 10 points while Jaden Visioli had nine for Boonton in its 37-29 win over Parsippany in Boonton. Trailing by one point at halftime,...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Pequannock over Parsippany - Boys basketball recap

Karson Culuko led all scorers with 20 points as Pequannock defeated Parsippany, 66-49, in Parsippany. David Rigoglioso had 14 points and Ethan Sutherland added 10 for Pequannock (10-2), which stormed out to a 38-21 first half lead. Matthew Niedermaier scored 14 points with eight rebounds for Parsippany (5-3). Nicholas DePietro...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculata tops North Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap

Devin Pombo scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, as Immaculata defeated North Hunterdon 60-50 in Somerville. Immaculata (4-8) trailed 37-35 at the end of the third but closed the game out on a 25-13 run in the fourth to get the win after a loss to Phillipsburg in its previous game. It also made 10 3-pointers as a team.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph over Chatham - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Kress and Brendan Cox both scored in double figures as Randolph topped Chatham, 54-51, in Chatham. Kress drained four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists while Cox made three triples and tallied 17 points. Randolph trailed by three points at the end of the...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Maxine Herbst led the way for Millburn with eight points and five rebounds in its 35-29 victory over Montclair in Millburn. Leading by three points at the end of the third quarter, Millburn (3-2) was able to hang on in the fourth as it outscored Montclair 8-5. Morgan Marshall led...
MILLBURN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Sports
City
Boonton, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Education
Boonton, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Summit over Cranford - Boys basketball recap

Myles Blackley hit three 3-pointers and three free throws on the way to a game-high 20 points to lead Summit to a victory on the road over Cranford, 58-45. Wesley Hellings recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Brett Colon made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and four rebounds for Summit (4-5), which led by six after one before expanding the lead by outscoring Cranford 11-6 in the second quarter.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Newton - Ice hockey recap

Dylan Leonard and Jimmy Hathaway both scored twice to lead Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex past Newton-Lenape Valley, 5-3, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Leonard also had an assist on the night while Tanner Clemson scored as well and Aidan Brown notched an assist. Bernards racked up 33 shots on goal and outscored Newton in the third period 2-0 after the game was tied 2-2 in the second.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Seeloch scores 34 in Holmdel’s win

Holmdel sophomore Nick Seeloch scored a career-high 34 points as the Hornets were 80-54 winners over Matawan on Thursday in Holmdel. Seeloch’s total surpassed his 29-point game against Toms River North on Jan. 6. Evan Romano had 14 points and Ben Kipnis added 13 for Holmdel (6-5), which will...
HOLMDEL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Arts tops Irvington - Boys basketball recap

Elijon Nix scored 16 points as Arts defeated Irvington 58-46 in Newark. Faquir Mosley had 13 points and Savod Godwin added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Zyaire Price also added eight rebounds. Arts, which improves to 6-3 on the season, held a 34-18 lead over Irvington (5-5)...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over Long Branch - Girls basketball recap

The Howell girls basketball team used a one-sided third quarter to secure a victory on the road over Long Branch, 52-35. After building a 26-17 lead at halftime, Howell pulled further away by outscoring Long Branch by a count of 14-7 in the third quarter. Howell moves to 6-5 with...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven over Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Scott Gyimesi scored a team-high 21 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven to a victory on the road over Raritan, 58-38. Cal Famula made two 3-pointers on the way to eight points while Trent Sloan, Owen Sullivan and Luke Mikolajczyk chipped in six points apiece for Rumson-Fair Haven (6-2), which has won two consecutive games and three of its last four.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap

Kayden Clark scored 14 points in Ocean Township’s 45-26 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Gamila Betton had eight points with eight rebounds for Ocean Township (7-3), which jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead. Eli Clark added eight points and five assists, while Sofia Chebookjian had eight points and six rebounds.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Jefferson beats North Warren - Girls basketball recap

Ivana Tisma and Emily Poulas both posted 14 points for Jefferson to help it slide past North Warren, 40-26 in Blairstown. Cassidy Ball added six points in the win. The Falcons are now 10-1. Tiffani Szkarlatiuk led North Warren (5-4) with nine points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway holds off Williamstown - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Ettore tallied 18 points and five rebounds to lead Kingsway past Williamstown 67-57 in Woolwich Township. Emma Nguyen also had 16 points and five assists, with Savannah Crowding adding a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kingsway (7-6) trailed 40-31 at the half, but outscored Williamstown, which fell to 6-5 on the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Eric Mazal scored 22 points as he made 13 free throws in Cedar Grove’s 55-47 victory over Weequahic in Cedar Grove. Alfonso Lombardi had 13 points and Thomas Carroll added nine for Cedar Grove (6-5), which pulled away with a 20-12 fourth quarter. Reggie McFadden made four 3-pointers and...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Eastside over Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes’ 15 points and nine rebounds powered Paterson Eastside to a 58-42 victory over Old Tappan in Paterson. Preston Brown had 16 points and four steals for Paterson Eastside (8-2), which jumped out to a 16-8 first quarter lead and never looked back as it earned its fifth straight win. Cozzie Harmon scored 12 points and O’Shamair Majette added 11.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy edges Wayne Valley in OT - Boys basketball recap

Yasen Crawford came up with a game-high 24 points as Paterson Kennedy prevailed at home in overtime, 70-69, over Wayne Valley. JayQuan Briggs added 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals for Paterson Kennedy (10-2), which led 33-32 at halftime, and then 51-44 going into the fourth quarter which ended in a 61-61 tie.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Westfield defeats Union - Boys basketball recap

Sean Logan posted 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven blocks to lead Westfield past Union 56-42 in Union. Westfield (9-4) held a 36-17 lead over Union (4-6) at the half after a 24-4 run in the second quarter, bouncing back from a loss in its previous game to Roselle Catholic.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy