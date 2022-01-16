ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Balanced Portland State fends off Sacramento State 67-62

By The Associated Press
Centre Daily
 5 days ago

Jacob Eyman had 14 points, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley scored 13 apiece and Portland State held off Sacramento...

www.centredaily.com

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Almost Left The Court After Being Benched By Frank Vogel: "He Has Jawing From The Bench With His Jersey Untucked..."

With All-Star weekend in sight, teams around the association are gearing up for their late-season push. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the Lakers are simply trying to avoid implosion. Amid a season-long struggle from Russell Westbrook, tensions are starting to boil over for the 17x Champs and it could spell disaster if things continue to get worse.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
goairforcefalcons.com

Rally Falls Short For Falcons In 62-56 Game at Boise State

BOISE, IDAHO - Air Force men's basketball (8-7, 1-3 MW) fell 62-56 to Boise State (13-4, 4-0 MW) Tuesday night in Mountain West play at ExtraMile Arena. Junior forward Nikc Jackson led the team with 17 points and six rebounds. Trailing by 13 with just under five minutes to play,...
BOISE, ID
K-StateSports

K-State Builds Big Second Half Lead; Fends Off Late KU Charge

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State constructed a 16-point lead with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Kansas rallied to tie the game with three minutes left before the Wildcats sealed the Dillons Sunflower Showdown win, 69-61, in Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night. With the win, K-State...
MANHATTAN, KS
wfxrtv.com

Late free throws help Virginia Tech hold off NC State 62-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59. NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit three straight buckets as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go. Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit News

Wednesday's state hoops: W. Michigan holds off E. Michigan for 62-57 road win

After an 11-day hiatus, Western Michigan returned to action to pull out a 62-57 victory over Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti on Wednesday. Lauren Ross finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Broncos (9-4, 3-1 MAC), who had four players score in double figures with Megan Wagner adding 12 points and four rebounds playing all 40 minutes.
YPSILANTI, MI

