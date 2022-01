Update: The NSW government has now announced the reinstatement of some restrictions alongside 'recommendations'. Find the full details here. According to details leaked to the Sydney Morning Herald, the NSW government will be reintroducing a raft of health restrictions to curb the escalating Omicron crisis. Cases have rocketed in recent days, with almost 110,000 new cases recorded between January 5-7. While data collected across the country has so far largely tallied with reports from overseas that the Omicron variant causes less severe illness, the sheer volume of cases caused by the highly transmissible strain has pushed the nation's hospitals to their limits. Significant PCR testing delays and government advice instructing people to rely on untrackable RAT tests unless symptomatic is likely to mean the true number of people infectious in the community is far higher than official figures.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO