Ellicottville, NY

Laying down the snow making hammer in Ellicottville

 5 days ago
What a difference a week makes.

Crews are laying down the hammer when it comes to making snow at the Holiday Valley resort in Ellicottville.

This cold snap has allowed the resort to make up significant ground after a slow start to the season with warmer temperatures and a lack of natural snow.

More of that is expected over the next couple of days.

Holiday Valley now has 31 slopes and trails open for skiing and snowboarding.

That's just over half of them, and 11 of the resort's 13 lifts are spinning.

Niagara Gazette

Snow piles up in Niagara

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday following a winter storm that dumped 20 inches of snow in some parts of Niagara County on Monday. The National Weather Service Buffalo office was calling for another 3 to 6 inches overnight with blowing snow conditions in the morning. Winds gusts as high as 45 mph were expected.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Post Register

Snow and ice making Boise Foothills hard to navigate

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many of the Boise Foothills trails are hard to navigate due to the snow and ice right now, Ridge to Rivers reports. "To get an idea of how variable conditions are, yesterday afternoon on Crestline the trail was almost entirely packed snow with remnants of snow drifts over a foot tall and completely covering the trail in many places," Ridge to Rivers said. "When trying to turn off on the Military Reserve Connecter, an eastern facing trail, conditions were completely melted off and exceptionally muddy."
BOISE, ID
Ellicottville, NY
Sports
City
Ellicottville, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Why snow makes temperatures even colder

On a sunny summer day, you’re probably much more comfortable wearing a light-colored shirt than a dark one. Light colors reflect sunlight, keeping the temperature down. It turns out, snow does the same thing in the winter. All about albedo. Just like how temperature describes how warm the air...
ENVIRONMENT
2 On Your Side

Heavy snowfall makes for tough city conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here we snow...again!. Sunday night's snow storm continued well into Monday, with the greater Buffalo area seeing a hefty snowfall in a short period of time, making things pretty difficult for area plows to clear the way. Yet again, AAA dispatch had a high volume of...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Climate change makes the future of Nordic skiing uncertain

For the first time in 32 years, organizers of the Rendezvous Cross Country Ski Festival in West Yellowstone, Montana had to cancel November’s traditional start-of-the-ski-season event due to a lack of snow.Some 300 miles away, Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Utah offered skiing in November by building an elaborate snow-making system while a small operation in Vermont was able to double its ski days after laying new pipe to feed the water-hungry snow-blowers. That wouldn't work at Methow Trails in northern Washington, which can't possibly cover its 200 kilometers (124 miles) of ski tracks with artificial snow; instead,...
ENVIRONMENT
13 WHAM

Snow, blowing snow and poor travel today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Travel will be difficult or impossible today, especially on secondary roads that haven't been plowed. Most areas saw 6-12" of snow from late Sunday evening through early Monday morning. Here's a look at how much snow has been observed since 9pm Sunday evening in WNY. Heavy...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Storm update: The latest snowfall totals across our region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – One of the biggest snowstorms to hit Rochester in years dumped more than a foot of snow for many from Buffalo through Syracuse. While this data is unofficial, it is what’s being reported from the National Weather Service in Buffalo. If you would like to submit your snowfall amount, you can […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Weeks Of Frustration About To Begin In Buffalo

Buffalo has some incredibly large trees that makeup an incredible landscape. But there are some trees that are as frustrating as they are impressive!. If you ride around the Western New York area over the next couple of days, you will start to see leaves dropping from the oak trees. It happens every year. But this year it will be even more frustrating because of the amount of snow we have and the forecast is calling for more!
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Erie County makes preparations for upcoming snow storm

A winter storm warning has been issued for Erie County as the area is expecting more than ten inches overnight. Here is more on how you and your family can be prepared for the expected upcoming storm. At the time of reporting the snow has not arrived, however, once it does make an appearance, make […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Receives Record-Breaking Snowfall Monday

JAMESTOWN – The Southern Tier was left digging out from the first major winter storm of the season, which dumped nearly two feet of snow in spots Sunday night through Monday. The City of Erie received a little over two feet of accumulation with Little Valley in Cattaraugus County...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WTVQ

Snow Winds Down, Bitter Cold Ahead

The snow is winding down northwest to southeast. Snow totals were impressive, so far. The Bluegrass Airport record for today is 9.8″ in 1910. Temperatures will slowly drop. When it is this cold, it doesn’t take much wind for a bitter wind chill. Very cold air will follow for Friday. Its origin, Siberia (seriously). On the upside, our cold doesn’t look to be long-term. Back above freezing Saturday with heavy rain likely Saturday night into Sunday. This, on top of the snowpack, will likely lead to some flooding. A wicked start to 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WKBW-TV

Winter Storm Warning for WNY and PA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Storm Warning. -6pm Sunday through 7pm Monday for McKean and Potter County. Snow with accumulations of 10-17 inches expected. -7pm Sunday through 7pm Monday for Allegany County. Snow accumulations of 8-14 inches expected. -7pm Sunday through 10pm Monday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattraugus...
BUFFALO, NY
WLUC

Snow winding down Friday, but frigid air surges in

Few to scattered lake effect snow showers tonight with the heaviest bands focused along the south shore of Lake Superior -- 1″ or more snowfall possible, with potential of 6″ or more especially in higher elevations. Dry air diminishes the snow Friday midday, working from west to east. But, U.P. temperatures plunge below seasonal Friday, with dangerous wind chills possible especially in the western interior.
ENVIRONMENT
