A motorist called police at 12:42 p.m. Jan. 14 that a red tail hawk flew into her car and was injured. She said the bird was in front of the bushes across the street. She asked that someone come out and check on its condition. The bird then went onto a nearby fence. The police log noted at 12:55 p.m. the bird was able to fly away. Apparently, it was just stunned.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO