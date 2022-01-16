ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Playoffs: Bengals Win Over Coach Rich Bisaccia's Raiders

By Mike Fisher
 2 days ago
By Mike Fisher

Despite the surge of national experts making the "cute'' prediction in favor of the Niners, Dallas is the smart pick.

'Win or Go Home' Dallas Cowboys Playoffs GAMEDAY vs. 49ers

Facing the 49ers, will the Cowboys opportunistic defense and balanced offense unite for a postseason push?

Cowboys Concern: Giants Hire Brian Flores & Trade for Deshaun Watson?

Could Deshaun Watson see the Cowboys twice next season?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday 3:30 p.m. | CBS

The 49ers are supposedly capable of playing "Bully Ball,'' but this idea of a "physical team vs. a finesse team'' is silly. The team with the lead can play grind-it-out ... and the team that needs to be explosive in the air can do that as well. The Cowboys have the No. 1 offense in football and a defense loaded with playmakers. Dallas needs crisp work from Dak Prescott and needs to figure out Deebo Samuel. Dallas - involved in the tightest spread of the weekend as 3.5-point favorite at home. Despite the surge of national experts making the "cute'' prediction in favor of the Niners, Dallas is the smart pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday 7:15 p.m. | NBC

The Chiefs' struggles were an early-season mirage. They won nine of the last 10 games and led by QB Patrick Mahomes look fully capable of flipping a switch to reveal their Super Bowl pedigree. The Steelers are big underdogs and they know it - Pittsburgh lost, 36-10, to the Chiefs just a few weeks ago - and they are embracing it. How "big''? The Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points and are the smart pick.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Monday 7:15 pm CT | NBC

This may be the perfect example of how “this is a QB game.” Arizona’s Kyler Murray is in his first career playoff game; Matthew Stafford in his fourth - but his first as quarterback of the Rams, and no, he’s never won a playoff game. The Rams roster seems especially built for this, has won nine of its last 10 games vs. NFC West and is a smart-bet 4-point favorite.

The Spun

Troy Aikman's Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Dak Prescott Today

Colin Cowherd spent the first portion of his show on Monday blasting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott has been put through the wringer for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 23-17, Prescott ran a quarterback draw with limited time remaining and without a...
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy gets another key job endorsement amid calls for Cowboys firing

The Dallas Cowboys suffered another early playoff exit, this time at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, in what is becoming a trend for a team with title aspirations. The disappointing loss raised questions about head coach Mike McCarthy’s status, a topic owner Jerry Jones was unwilling to discuss, for now. However, McCarthy got a key job endorsement from a high-ranking member in the Dallas organization on Monday following the loss to the 49ers.
CowboyMaven

Trash Talk: Dak Prescott Owes Apology for Supporting Cowboys Fans Assault on Referees

ARLINGTON - Dak Prescott's poorest performance on NFL Wild Card Sunday did not happen on the field - as poor as that performance was. Rather, the usually classy Dallas Cowboys leader chose the postgame podium following his team's 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers to essentially celebrate a nasty scene that saw fans at AT&T Stadium throwing trash and beer bottles at people as they exited into the tunnel.
NBC Sports

Jimmy G explains INT, missing Aiyuk on an 'easy layup'

Jimmy Garoppolo improved to 3-1 in the playoffs as the 49ers' starting quarterback on Sunday, as San Francisco took down the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Game. But as he has done so often in the past, Garoppolo didn't make it easy for the 49ers or their fans. He finished the day with 172 passing yards while completing 16 of his 25 pass attempts. Garoppolo didn't throw a touchdown and did throw a critical interception.
CowboyMaven

