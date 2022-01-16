NFL Playoffs: Bengals Win Over Coach Rich Bisaccia's Raiders

By Mike Fisher

Despite the surge of national experts making the "cute'' prediction in favor of the Niners, Dallas is the smart pick.

'Win or Go Home' Dallas Cowboys Playoffs GAMEDAY vs. 49ers

Facing the 49ers, will the Cowboys opportunistic defense and balanced offense unite for a postseason push?

Cowboys Concern: Giants Hire Brian Flores & Trade for Deshaun Watson?

Could Deshaun Watson see the Cowboys twice next season?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday 3:30 p.m. | CBS

The 49ers are supposedly capable of playing "Bully Ball,'' but this idea of a "physical team vs. a finesse team'' is silly. The team with the lead can play grind-it-out ... and the team that needs to be explosive in the air can do that as well. The Cowboys have the No. 1 offense in football and a defense loaded with playmakers. Dallas needs crisp work from Dak Prescott and needs to figure out Deebo Samuel. Dallas - involved in the tightest spread of the weekend as 3.5-point favorite at home. Despite the surge of national experts making the "cute'' prediction in favor of the Niners, Dallas is the smart pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday 7:15 p.m. | NBC

The Chiefs' struggles were an early-season mirage. They won nine of the last 10 games and led by QB Patrick Mahomes look fully capable of flipping a switch to reveal their Super Bowl pedigree. The Steelers are big underdogs and they know it - Pittsburgh lost, 36-10, to the Chiefs just a few weeks ago - and they are embracing it. How "big''? The Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points and are the smart pick.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Monday 7:15 pm CT | NBC

This may be the perfect example of how “this is a QB game.” Arizona’s Kyler Murray is in his first career playoff game; Matthew Stafford in his fourth - but his first as quarterback of the Rams, and no, he’s never won a playoff game. The Rams roster seems especially built for this, has won nine of its last 10 games vs. NFC West and is a smart-bet 4-point favorite.

