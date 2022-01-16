ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

We were supposed to leave the Insurrectionist in Chief's young son alone, but somehow it's OK to taunt the mayor's young sons

 5 days ago

The Brigade of Angry Spitters who now gather every morning outside Michelle Wu's house are not above taunting her young children....

Firefighters say if they don't get something in exchange for required Covid-19 shots they will take to the streets - but promise not to stand outside the mayor's house screaming about Hitler

The head of the Boston firefighters union is telling members tonight that the union will give the bargaining table one last try but if the city refuses to yield on mandatory vaccinations - or offer the union something decent in return - "we are prepared to take our fight to the street."
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Mexican governor and his wife are accused of 'violating the rights' of five-month-old sick boy they 'adopted' for a weekend from a state-run shelter by using him to make money with Instagram

A Mexican governor and his influencer wife are under federal investigation, accused of using a sick five-month-old boy for marketing on Instagram after they got special permission to take him home for the weekend from the state-run shelter where he lives. Samuel García, governor of the northeastern state of Nuevo...
POLITICS
universalhub.com

Police vow: No more bullhorns or sirens at early morning screamfests outside the mayor's house

Update: A small group of protesters were back at the mayor's house this morning - with cowbells. Boston Police will confiscate bullhorns and other noisemakers if the anti-vax protesters who have been gathering outside Mayor Wu's Roslindale home try to use them again, E-5 Capt. Darrin Greeley tonight told residents fed up with the noise and the effect on neighborhood children.
BOSTON, MA
Davenport Journal

A message from an unvaccinated ‘fit and healthy’ father revealed how desperate he was to get the Covid vaccine before both his lungs collapsed and he died in the hospital

The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Auto workers vent frustrations after 32-year-old Ford worker dies of Covid-19

Chicago auto workers are expressing grief and frustration after another member of their industry died of Covid-19.Caleb Mateo Dye, 32, was a forklift driver at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois. On 13 January, Mr Dye died at Ingalls Memorial Hospital after a month-long battle with Covid-19, the World Socialist Website reported.In a Facebook group for members of Mr Dye’s union, UAW Local 551, a post announcing his death said he leaves behind a wife and daughter.“Caleb was known as a loving husband and father,” the post reads. “He was so gentle and playful, and brought joy everywhere...
PUBLIC HEALTH
