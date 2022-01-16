Raptors follow up disappointing loss with signature effort against Bucks

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 102-98 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. 1. The Raptors were gassed for the entire second half: Everything in this game has to be assessed in that context because this was a substandard effort on both offence and defence. Coach Nick Nurse continues to maintain a seven-man rotation for the fourth consecutive game, and the effects are showing. The Raptors are making sloppy mistakes and lack the lift in their legs to hit jumpers, which is ultimately compromising their gutsy effort overall. Yes, the team is playing better basketball on the whole as compared to earlier in the season, but it's an unsustainable formula for the regular season and it's already catching up to the players after just a week at this pace. It's not as if Dallas played a perfect game by any means -- the Raptors just didn't have enough in the tank. Down two with two chances at the basket, the Raptors insisted on launching contested threes instead of playing for two because the main guys could not stand the thought of extending the game into overtime.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO