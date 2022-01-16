Sims, Jefferson lead Middle Tennessee past FIU

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Dylan Spencer was one of the first players to transfer from the SEC to JSU for Deion Sanders. He's reversed course.
Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
EL PASO, Texas — Souley Boum had 22 points to lead UTEP to a 69-64 win over UTSA on Thursday night. Jorell Saterfield had 17 points for UTEP (10-8, 3-3 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 10 points. Jacob Germany had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (7-12,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Nana Akenten came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead Southeast Missouri to an 85-63 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night. Phillip Russell had 15 points and seven assists for Southeast Missouri (7-11, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Eric Reed Jr. added 14 points. Nygal Russell had seven rebounds.
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bodie Hume had 25 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho 87-70 on Thursday night. Daylen Kountz had 16 points for Northern Colorado (9-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht added 15 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 11 points and seven rebounds. Mikey Dixon...
St. Thomas Aquinas three-time state champion quarterback Zion Turner committed to the Connecticut Huskies, he announced this week on Twitter. Turner, who is the only St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback to win three consecutive state titles as a starter, revealed his decision after receiving an offer from the Huskies in early December. Ranked a three-star prospect by 247sports, Turner chose UConn ...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Xavier Bishop had a season-high 26 points as Montana State narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 89-84 on Thursday night. Bishop made 11 of 12 free throws. He added six assists. Jubrile Belo had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Montana State (13-5, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tyler Patterson added 14 points. Nick Gazelas had 12 points.
OREM, Utah — Fardaws Aimaq recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 66-56 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night. Tim Fuller had 13 points and nine rebounds for Utah Valley (12-6, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Le'Tre Darthard also scored 13 points and Connor Harding had 12 points.
OGDEN, Utah — Jamison Overton tied his season high with 21 points as Weber State rolled past Idaho State 95-63 on Thursday night. Koby McEwen had 13 points and six rebounds for Weber State (13-5, 6-1 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones added 13 points. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 12 points.
