ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NJPW Strong Results 01.15.22: JONAH vs. David Finlay Headlines

By Ashish
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW Strong results for January 15th are below. These are from...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

The Briscoes Say If They Sign With AEW, Everyone Else Will Take A Backseat

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark and Jay Briscoe spoke about possibly going to AEW, feuding with FTR and how they wouldn’t take a backseat to anyone. Here are highlights:. Jay Briscoe on possibly signing with AEW: “That’s the thing man, if it does...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Releases Shirt for Former WWE NXT Superstar Marina Shafir

– Shop AEW has released a new official AEW shirt for former WWE NXT Superstar Marina Shafir, leading to speculation that she might now be signed by the company. Shafir recently made her AEW debut last month on Dark. After the debut match, she thanked company president Tony Khan on...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Dana White sends a stern message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270, tells him to focus on Ciryl Gane not boxing

Dana White has sent a message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270. In the main event of the first pay-per-view card in 2022, Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against the interim champ, Ciryl Gane. It’s a fascinating fight due to them being ex-training partners, but a big storyline for the scrap is the fact this is Ngannou’s last fight on his contract.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Knight
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Says WWE Could Fire Him Tomorrow

WWE releases have become a regular occurrence in recent years, and looking at some of the names WWE has released it’s starting to feel like no one is safe anymore. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Herald Dispatch about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and he said that he’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots, but he also joked that WWE could fire him at anytime.
WWE
411mania.com

Four Matches Set For NJPW Strong: Rivals

NJPW has announced their first matches for next week’s NJPW Strong: Rivals. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the following bouts are set for next week’s show:. * Bad Dude Tito and JONAH vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson. You can see the full announcement below:. Four Matches Set...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njpw Strong#Combat#Njpw#Bateman Misterioso
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WALTER vs. Roderick Strong

With WALTER now stateside, he's set for a big matchup on tonight's NXT. WALTER will go one-on-one with Roderick Strong tonight. The match was made after WALTER got into a confrontation with Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens. Strong stepped in to defend Bivens and said he's the only person in...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineups For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live

WWE will present two shows tonight, with new episodes of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live on Peacock. The only match advertised for Smackdown so far is Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a contenders match. However, a confrontation between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns is also being teased.
WWE
411mania.com

Kosei Fujita to Miss NJPW Events Due To Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Kosei Fujita will miss several events on their Golden Series tour due to a shoulder injury. He is expected to be back in February. Tomorrow’s match at an NJPW event at Korakuen Hall has been changed from a tag team match (Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) to a singles match (Oiwa vs. Takahashi). The announcement reads:
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

MLW COO Talks Up New ‘Undiscovered’ Signing That Will Debut Soon

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, MLW COO MSL spoke about a new ‘undiscovered’ signing that will be debuting for the company later this month. Here are highlights:. On the company’s latest signing: “January 21st in Dallas, I am going to unveil my newest signing, right? I scoured the world, I wanted to find the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. I had thousands of video submissions from independent wrestlers, I went everywhere. I went to the everglades and scouted alligator wrestlers. I went to the Middle East and scouted snake charmers, I went over to Asia, sumo wrestlers, I was willing to consider anyone. Nothing was off-limits and I did find, thankfully, and I can’t wait to unveil him on January 21st, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. This guy is going to blow your mind.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE Attorney Jerry McDevitt Considering Retirement

In an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, WWE’s longtime attorney Jerry McDevitt noted that at age 72, he’s looking to wind down as he heads towards retirement. Here are highlights:. On how he started working with WWE: “”That night, I got a call from the lawyer who was...
WWE
411mania.com

Matt Hardy Explains His Business Relationship With Andrade El Idolo

– Matt Hardy spoke to Busted Open Radio today, and he continued to advance his ongoing storyline in AEW with Andrade El Idolo, with Andrade purchasing a controlling interest in the Hardy Family Office (HFO). He stated the following (via Fightful):. “Right now, the way things are working, Andrade is...
WWE
411mania.com

Six-Man Tag Match Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK

WWE has announced Gallus in six-man tag team action for next week’s episode of NXT UK. On today’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced that Gallus will face Teoman, Rohan Raja, and Charlie Dempsey on next week’s show. Previously announced for next week is an NXT...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Jon Moxley’s First Match In Months

All Elite Wrestling will return to action tonight with AEW Rampage, which will feature Jon Moxley’s first match since October. He will take on Ethan Page. The full lineup includes:. * AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay. * Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page. * The Young...
WWE
411mania.com

Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar Using the Mic More Often Now, Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

– Casio’s Cut recently spoke to Paul Heyman, the advocate to Brock Lesnar,. Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar using the mic more often now: “Thank God. My throat was getting sore just espousing the virtues of ‘The Beast,’ ‘The Conqueror,’ the reigning, defending, Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar. So, thank God he’s decided to pick up a microphone and do some talking. I’m tired of talking about him.”
WWE
411mania.com

Britt Baker on How Jerry Lynn Has Helped Her as Her Main Coach in AEW

– Speaking to Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, AEW star and Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker discussed how helpful Jerry Lynn has been as a coach to her in AEW. She stated the following (via Fightful):. “So specifically within the last year a little bit over...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy