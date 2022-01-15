ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots LB Ja'Whaun Bentley exits playoff-opener with arm injury

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
New England Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley suffered an arm injury in the second quarter during the team’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night.

Jamie Collins took his place following the injury

Bentley had two tackles in the game before his injury. He has been a key part of the Patriots defense this season. His 109 total tackles in the regular season were a career-high. His 68 solo tackles bested his career-high of 50 in the 2020 season.

Bentley is coming off a game last Sunday that saw him record 17 tackles against the Miami Dolphins.

As the Patriots look to climb back into this game, they may have to do so without a key linebacker.

