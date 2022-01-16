ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Family of slain Burger King cashier hold vigil in her memory: ‘I just want justice’

By Henry Rosoff
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YssOJ_0dn0h36D00

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of Kristal Bayron-Nieves held a vigil Saturday night, one day after the suspect who killed the 19-year-old woman was arrested.

Several family members, including her mother, were so overcome with grief they could barely speak. She turned to speak to the media, with tears flowing freely.

“I just want justice,” she said. “I hope that my daughter is the last one.”

Winston Glynn, the 30-year-old man arrested in the murder, previously worked at the same store, but did not know Nieves.

Police said Glynn killed her even after she complied and handed over the money that he asked for.

“The family is relieved because the person that did this has been caught,” Nieves’ aunt said Saturday.

Coworkers said Nieves expressed concerns over working the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift, and asked to be taken off the shift because she was worried for her own safety. Samantha Martinez, one of Nieves’ coworker, spoke about the overnight working conditions at the restaurant.

“We really don’t have any safety in here that guarantees our safety,” she said, describing a lack of security as one issue.

PIX11 News learned that JetBlue will offer Nieves’ family help with travel to Puerto Rico, where her funeral is being held.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 12

Edwin Rivera
5d ago

My condolences to the family of this Angel who now is in a better place next to Our LORD and Saviour..its so, So Sad, my heart and prayers go o d t to the family and friends of this Heavenly Angel, Amen and Amen..

Reply
4
Wol Verine
5d ago

My heart goes out to your family Krystal may God sooth some of their heartache! We will be demanding justice in your behalf! Maximum punishment for this animal that took your life before it barely begun! 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷

Reply
3
AP_001099.5e5ba0d2bfbc48dfadf0ed6cd6c04a2b.0622
5d ago

And remember what the animal did and send him away for 50 yrs and don’t feel that he didn’t know what he was doing

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man sentenced in 2019 shooting of girlfriend in Queens apartment

QUEENS (PIX11) – A woman continues to struggle with physical and psychological injuries after her former boyfriend shot her in her Queens apartment three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Vernon Jeffers, 44, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by five years’ post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges in November, according […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

See it: Video shows gunman in shooting that injured Bronx baby

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Video surveillance shows the gunman who fired shots in the Bronx, leaving a baby girl injured Wednesday night. Surveillance footage obtained by the NYPD shows the suspect running down a busy street firing shots. He was chasing after someone.  The 11-month-old girl was in a parked car with her […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hit-and-run: E-bike rider struck by SUV that fled scene

WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A cyclist was hospitalized in critical condition early Friday in Brooklyn after being struck by an SUV that fled the scene, according to the NYPD. Police said the man in his 30s was riding an electric bike around 1 a.m. when he was struck by the vehicle near the intersection […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Officer, 16-year-old suspect both shot by same bullet in the Bronx: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An officer and 16-year-old suspect were both shot by the same bullet on Tuesday night, police told PIX11 News. None of the officers at the scene near Lorillard Place and Third Avenue fired a gun, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Six officers had approached the suspect, who was part of […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cashier#Pix11 News
PIX11

3 sought after man shot to death in his Washington Heights lobby: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released surveillance images of three men they were looking for in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Washington Heights last Sunday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a residential building on West 176th Street and arrived to find a 44-year-old man unconscious […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Burger King
PIX11

Suspect dead after shots fired following Bronx burglary: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 27-year-old man was killed after gunfire erupted in the Bronx while police officers responded to a burglary Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a burglary around 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Bronx Boulevard and East 224th Street in the Wakefield section of the borough, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Neighbor’s doorbell video shows moment Bronx building explodes

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Video footage captured from across the street shows the exact moment one house in a close-knit Bronx community exploded. After about 50 seconds of calm, the building blows up unexpectedly, startling a nearby dog and setting off car alarms as smoke rises from the home. The massive blast Tuesday morning sparked […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

CT official charged with murder in fatal shooting

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A public official in Connecticut was charged with murder Thursday after a man was shot to death Thursday inside a home she owns. Ellen Wink was being held on a $1 million, police said. It was not immediately clear if the 61-year-old has hired an attorney. Wink is the city’s deputy […]
NORWALK, CT
PIX11

Man fatally stabs roommate at Staten Island shelter: police

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death at a Staten Island shelter Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities responded to a 911 around 8:18 a.m. of an aided man inside a shelter in the vicinity of Jersey and Brook streets. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Justin Gaston […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

PIX11

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy