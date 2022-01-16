NFL fans had so many jokes about the Patriots after their brutal start against the Bills

The New England Patriots had an absolutely stunning first half against the Buffalo Bills, with Josh Allen and company scoring a touchdown on all four of their drives. New England, meanwhile, could muster only a field goal.

It was one of the worst postseason showings from a Bill Belichick defense, if not the worst. The Patriots simply had no answer for the Bills, who were better in every single phase of the game during that first half. Because the NFL world was so unaccustomed to seeing the Patriots struggle in such a huge game, fans and media members couldn’t help but roast New England.

Here’s what folks were saying on Twitter.

And because the score was 27-3 at halftime — with the Patriots blocking a PAT — there were some jokes about 28-3.