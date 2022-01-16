ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL fans had so many jokes about the Patriots after their brutal start against the Bills

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyHUT_0dn0gqVK00

The New England Patriots had an absolutely stunning first half against the Buffalo Bills, with Josh Allen and company scoring a touchdown on all four of their drives. New England, meanwhile, could muster only a field goal.

It was one of the worst postseason showings from a Bill Belichick defense, if not the worst. The Patriots simply had no answer for the Bills, who were better in every single phase of the game during that first half. Because the NFL world was so unaccustomed to seeing the Patriots struggle in such a huge game, fans and media members couldn’t help but roast New England.

Here’s what folks were saying on Twitter.

And because the score was 27-3 at halftime — with the Patriots blocking a PAT — there were some jokes about 28-3.

Comments / 12

Stephen Willis
5d ago

All good things come to an end. We kicked all your asses for 20 years. Six Superbowls. None of you will ever, ever, ever accomplish that.

Reply(5)
4
Jhags
4d ago

Pats lost 2 out of 3,games to end the regular season and the 1,win was against the Jags. Just goes to show you Bill and his two sons that are on the coaching staff can not win without Brady! The mastermind BB is debunked!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
NESN

Ex-Patriots Slot Receiver Opens Up About ‘Tough’ Exit From New England

The New England Patriots’ decision to draft Braxton Berrios in 2018 surprised no one. But the slot receiver’s tenure in Foxboro ended after just one year and zero regular-season snaps. Berrios spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, then battled a hamstring injury that limited him in...
NFL
Syracuse.com

Tom Brady shares thoughts on Josh Allen, Bills’ performance vs. Patriots

Something clicked for the Buffalo Bills in the second half of their matchup this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trailing 24-3 at halftime, Buffalo would turn the tables on Tampa Bay and outscore them 24-3 in the second half to force overtime. The Bills would fall short in overtime, but from that point on Buffalo was a different team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Vince Wilfork
Person
Jeff Howe
Person
Kyle Brandt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports

DE Mario Addison (shoulder) Addison was injured in the wild-card round vs. the Patriots. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) CB L’Jarius Sneed (knees) Notes:. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Fenton and Williams are trending in the right direction, per Chiefs Wire. … Edward-Helaire did not play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#Dougkyed
ESPN

NFL betting market watch: Lines move toward underdog Buffalo Bills, favored Green Bay Packers

The point spread on the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff game has been shrinking this week, but not for the reason one might expect. The Chiefs opened as consensus 2.5-point favorites, but the line dipped to -1.5 at several sportsbooks. Circa Sports, a Las Vegas-based book popular with professional bettors, dropped its line on Kansas City to -1.5 on Tuesday after taking a money-line bet on the Bills +117 from an influential player. Circa reacted to the bet by cutting the money-line price on Buffalo to +107 and moving the point spread down to Chiefs -1.5.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Devin McCourty opens up about defensive struggles vs. Bills in playoff loss

The Buffalo Bills did whatever they wanted on the offensive side of the ball in the 47-17 blowout win against the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Josh Allen led his team to seven consecutive touchdown drives — while becoming the first team in NFL history to go without turning the ball over, punting or kicking a field goal. The Patriots defense gave up 482 total yards and they didn’t stop one of the Bills’ six third-down attempts.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Bills’ Jordan Poyer was sick of ‘cocky’ Patriots, promised it was ‘end of an era’ for New England on Saturday night

The New England Patriots’ dominance over the Buffalo Bills began long before Jordan Poyer joined the team in 2017. Poyer may not have been with the Bills for much of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s era of dominance over Buffalo and the AFC East, but six consecutive losses to the Patriots from 2017-2019 was more than enough for the safety.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Bills: Buffalo has every reason to believe they can win

The Buffalo Bills looked like a very good football team the last time they visited Arrowhead Stadium. While a lot has changed for both teams since the last meeting between Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills showed they are still a very good team with a jaw-dropping performance against the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
985thesportshub.com

Patriots sign offensive lineman to future contract

After signing six players to futures contracts on Monday, the Patriots added another player to the 2022 90-man roster on Tuesday. The team has announced the signing of offensive lineman Arlington Hambright to a futures contract. Hambright originally entered the NFL as a seventh round pick of the Chicago Bears...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs focused on limiting Bills QB Josh Allen in the running game

The Kansas City Chiefs are all too familiar with how Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen can hurt you with his legs. Back in Week 5, when the Bills defeated the Chiefs 38-20, Allen was his team’s leading rusher. He carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards and a score. He posterized Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed when he hurdled over him on a second-half carry and juked many others in the win.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Bills: Writers predict Divisional Round results

If our staff of contributing writers is in any way representative of Chiefs Kingdom as a whole, then it means that there’s cautious optimism about Sunday mixed with definite respect for the talent and ceiling of the visiting Buffalo Bills for this week. Surveying our own writers at Arrowhead...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer, mic'd up, foreshadowed victory over Patriots

One can question the accuracy of Jordan Poyer's timeline, but he seemed to be right on in predicting a Buffalo Bills victory over the New England Patriots over the weekend. Poyer was mic'd up for Buffalo's 47-17 win over New England on wild-card weekend, the worst playoff loss for the Patriots under Bill Belichick. An All-Pro safety in 2021, Poyer could be seen telling teammates that it was the "end of an era" for New England.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants to hire Bills' Joe Schoen over Chiefs' Ryan Poles for GM vacancy

The New York Giants have a new general manager, but it won’t be Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles. The Giants have announced that they will hire Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen to succeed recently-retired GM Dave Gettleman. Schoen was one of three known finalists interviewing for the job along with Poles and San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

2022 NFL playoffs: With the Patriots eliminated, who should their fans root for?

The New England Patriots’ trip to the 2021 playoffs was a short one. The team was eliminated in the wild card round, falling 47-17 in Buffalo. While this means there are three relatively stress-free weekends ahead for fans and journalists alike, it also creates a different question: Who to root for through the rest of the postseason? Let’s try to find an answer by looking at all eight teams left standing in this year’s tournament, ranked by their respective conferences and seeds.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Bills 24 Hours To Kickoff Video Is Amazing

Ever wonder what happens leading up to a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium? As you can imagine, there is a ton of things that need to get done to welcome 71,000 fans. A camera and production crew followed the staff behind the scenes to capture the pregame action in Orchard Park.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy