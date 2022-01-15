ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Julian Edelman reacts to Patriots' abysmal first half with spot-on tweet

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqMgp_0dn0gmDe00

Everything went in the Buffalo Bills’ direction during the first half of the wild-card game against the New England Patriots.

Josh Allen threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 63 yards. Buffalo totaled 300 yards in the first half and even had 128 rushing yards — Devin Singletary had 58 yards and two scores. Mac Jones threw for 106 yards and an interception, while the rush attack was held to 33 yards.

The Bills finished the half with a 27-3 score and entered the second half of the game all the momentum. Julian Edelman, who bet $100,000 that the Patriots would make the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a tweet that resonated with all Patriots fans.

All Patriots fans are with on this, Julian.

Comments / 11

tiredwithitall
5d ago

When watching an NFL broadcast and they bring up race, turn off the tv. We want sports separate from RACE. It is getting out of control. Micheal Strahan rant while Bradshaw, Long and Jones dutifully sit and shake their heads in agreement. LETS MOVE ON!! Please.

Reply
4
Related
NESN

Ex-Patriots Slot Receiver Opens Up About ‘Tough’ Exit From New England

The New England Patriots’ decision to draft Braxton Berrios in 2018 surprised no one. But the slot receiver’s tenure in Foxboro ended after just one year and zero regular-season snaps. Berrios spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, then battled a hamstring injury that limited him in...
NFL
NESN

Why Tom Brady Debate Isn’t Worth Revisiting After Patriots Playoff Exit

The Patriots would’ve been better this season with Tom Brady at quarterback instead of Mac Jones. New England would’ve been better last season, too. Really, only a couple of teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Backers — can comfortably say they wouldn’t be better with Brady under center.
NFL
Boston

Forecasting the Patriots’ biggest free-agent decisions this offseason

Keeping J.C. Jackson seems like a no-brainer for the Patriots. Whether or not to retain veteran mainstays like Dont'a Hightower might be a more difficult question. With the playoffs over for the Patriots, the inevitability of tough offseason decisions is looming large over a team that feels like it’s about to change its guard.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Syracuse.com

Bills’ Jordan Poyer was sick of ‘cocky’ Patriots, promised it was ‘end of an era’ for New England on Saturday night

The New England Patriots’ dominance over the Buffalo Bills began long before Jordan Poyer joined the team in 2017. Poyer may not have been with the Bills for much of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s era of dominance over Buffalo and the AFC East, but six consecutive losses to the Patriots from 2017-2019 was more than enough for the safety.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Patriots sign offensive lineman to future contract

After signing six players to futures contracts on Monday, the Patriots added another player to the 2022 90-man roster on Tuesday. The team has announced the signing of offensive lineman Arlington Hambright to a futures contract. Hambright originally entered the NFL as a seventh round pick of the Chicago Bears...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald issues stern reminder to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Aaron Donald couldn’t care less about what Tom Brady achieved during the 2021 regular season or even throughout his career. As the Rams gear up for their divisional round showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald made sure to remind Brady and everyone else that the regular season and past achievements don’t matter that much in the postseason.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

NFL Rumors: How Patriots Teammates Feel About Playing With Mac Jones

Mac Jones drew rave reviews from teammates and coaches throughout his rookie season with the New England Patriots. And that public support evidently was genuine. A source with knowledge of the team told Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed that Jones was “well-liked and trusted” inside Gillette Stadium this season, his first in Foxboro after being selected 15th overall by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady pours salt in the wound of Eagles fans with epic troll

Tom Brady trolled Philadelphia Eagles fans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated them in the Wild Card Round. The Philadelphia Eagles exceeded expectations as they clinched the seventh-seed in the NFC, earning them a playoff spot. Their reward was to face off against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady. The Buccaneers handedly defeated the Eagles 31-15 to advance to the Divisional Round.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy