Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 85-57 road loss to Miami on Tuesday night. This game began in the exact same manner as Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech: Carolina won the jump ball and hit a three. Following that initial action though, the games took dramatically different turns. Saturday, the Heels reeled off an 11-2 run. Tonight they were the victim of a 16-2 run. And that is the conundrum of the 2021-22 Tar Heels.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO