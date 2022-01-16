OUTDOORS: Brunswick stew: A small game recipe for the ages

Sometimes I feel like I'm a hamster on a wheel, especially this time of year. The responsibilities of each day never end and always seem the same. I get home well after dark, fix dinner, play with the kids and go over any necessary schoolwork. An evening basketball game or dance classes are a welcome change from the monotony. Bath time and bedtime often take way too long with a 3-year-old who won't fall asleep unless you're by her side. After the girls fall asleep, it's time to clean the kitchen or catch up on laundry, or like so many nights, fall asleep on the couch.

