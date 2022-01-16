Julius Randle scores 24 as Knicks beat Hawks for third straight win

ATLANTA — This time, Julius Randle gets a thumbs up for his thumbs down.

Randle got his revenge against the Hawks on Saturday. In the process, he helped carry the Knicks to their first winning record since November and flashed his famous STFU to the opposition.

Randle iced the 117-108 victory with a powerful and-1 lay-up in the paint with three minutes remaining, and playfully gestured thumbs-down in the direction of the Hawks bench and crowd. Randle again didn’t speak to the media so he couldn’t clarify who was the exact target of the thumb, but he was smiling during the gesture and Knicks fans can certainly appreciate that reaction in this context.

They can also appreciate Randle scoring 24 points with nine assists and six rebounds. The Knicks (22-21), as a result, won their third straight. They’re 8-3 starting on Christmas and 5-1 since the New Year.

“It feels good for sure. That’s what we’re working for,” RJ Barrett said. “We had a tough month but it’s starting to pick up again now. It’s exciting to be a part of.”

The starting lineup is clicking. All five scored in double-digits, with Barrett dropping a team-high 26. Randle, however, was the offensive catalyst. He played 38 minutes and shot 10-for-21.

“He was great,” coach Tom Thibodeau said.

The Knicks stumbled on a downward trajectory in this same arena last year, when they were run out Atlanta with consecutive playoff losses. They were outmatched and outmuscled by the Hawks.

But this season has presented a much different scenario. The Knicks are already 3-0 against the Hawks, with Saturday turning into a fairly commanding victory. They led for the final 34 minutes and by as many as 17 points.

The Hawks (17-25), led by Trae Young’s 29 points, cut the deficit to two in the fourth quarter but never tied it.

Atlanta, which was missing stalwart center Clint Capela with an ankle sprain and wing Bogdan Bogdanovic with a sore knee, is a defensive mess. The Hawks entered Saturday allowing an average of 112 points per game and were picked apart by the Knicks.

The Hawks’ excuse was playing on a second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Heat on Friday, but pitiful defense has been their season-long issue.

They had Randle feeling good. In the third quarter, he crossed up Atlanta’s John Collins on the perimeter and sent the defender so off-balance he fell to the court. By the fourth quarter, Randle was smiling when he gestured thumbs down — not scowling like a week prior when he flashed thumbs down to the MSG crowd — and left State Farm Arena with a victory.

“It’s great to see him having just a monster game like this today,” Barrett said. “When we both play well, we have a great chance of winning.”