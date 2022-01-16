The Nike React Atlas Receives an "Olive/Aqua" Colorway

Since its ceremonious debut way back in 2008, the Jordan 6 Rings hybrid shoe has taken on a new life as one of the more popular picks among the younger demographic. There seem to be more kids-exclusive colorways than adult pairs, which is likely a result of some consumer analytics and trends by the brand. That said, the Jordan 6 Rings did, in fact, have measurable significance to Air Jordan fans for its rich concept as the shoe combines elements of all the sneakers MJ wore during his six championship runs.

