The Nike React Atlas Receives an "Olive/Aqua" Colorway

The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh sneakers are almost here. Open for bidding Jan. 26, 200 special-edition pairs of the shoes, paired with a Louis Vuitton pilot cases, are up for auction in partnership with Sotheby’s.
Proceeds will benefit The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, supports the education of academically promising students of Black, African American, or African descent — per Abloh’s wishes.
The designer, who founded and built Off-White into a formidable brand and made a huge mark at Louis Vuitton as the men’s artistic director, died at...
Comments / 0