Seven Springs Opens Faster, High-Capacity Chairlift

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With snow on the ground, more winter weather on the way, and dropping temperatures, roads in western Pennsylvania are going to be treated with salt and de-icer.
While that’s good news for the morning and evening commutes, it’s not good news for your car.
The chemicals used in de-icers can cause millions of Americans to face expensive vehicle repairs caused by rust.
AAA East Central is reminding drivers to be proactive the rest of this winter and that periodic car washing can prevent rust-related damage to brake lines, fuel tanks, exhaust systems, and other...
