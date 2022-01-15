ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seven Springs Opens Faster, High-Capacity Chairlift

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just in time for the snow, Seven Springs...

Tribune-Review

Seven Springs daily snow report with stumbling skier goes viral

Daily snow reports posted by ski resorts often can be boring, simply listing the amount of fresh snow, ski conditions, temperatures and the number of open slopes. A report posted Thursday by Seven Springs’ narrator Abbey Way via Twitter hit it big, garnering attention across the country with a slipping, stumbling skier in the background barely able to navigate snow-covered steps at the Somerset County resort.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures. (Photo: KDKA) Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns. (Photo: KDKA) With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

PennDOT Dealing With Twin Challenges As Latest Winter Storm Bears Down On Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT is dealing with twin challenges as the latest winter storm bears down on the Philadelphia region. There is a shortage of snow clearing professionals. As the snow soon rolls into the region, PennDOT crews are ramping up preparations, but clearing the roads has been a challenge this winter season with low manpower. “Sometimes we do not have enough operators to run our trucks,” said Brad Rudolph, a spokesperson for PennDOT. “It’s taxing and there has been staffing shortages with COVID that we’ve had to supplement rentals and contractors and help from other districts.” PennDOT says this year around has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

‘We Are Disgusted’: 40,000 People Sign Petition Demanding Vail Resorts Hire More Workers And Offer Better Pay

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling on Vail Resorts to pay its employees better — and deliver the value season pass holders deserve. Vail resorts offers the Epic Ski Pass, which includes ski areas in Colorado and across the country. (credit: CBS) A skier in Washington state started the petition. He claims that hundreds of unfilled jobs are hurting the ski experience at many resorts — and employees don’t get paid enough to make ends meet. “As Stevens Pass [in Washington] skiers, snowboarders, and customers who purchased Vail Resorts ‘Epic Pass,’ we are disgusted with the...
VAIL, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Frozen Waves On Lake Michigan Amid Temperature Drop

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s an icy day is Chicago. Waves are freezing up on Lake Michigan Thursday. CBS 2 captured the icy lake along Museum Campus. Temperatures dropped to the teens and it’s best to keep your distance from the lakefront. @cbschicago Frozen waves in Chicago 🥶 #cbschicago #chicago #waves #weather ♬ Worry and regret.(1141462) – table_1 In Northwest Indiana, it was a snowy morning. Lake effect snow is covering Porter County. Residents told us how the snow and slick roads made commuting difficult this morning.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Night With Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear & very cold tonight, but Porter & LaPorte counties have a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 p.m. for lake effect snow. Snow increases through the night and into tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A bitter cold air mass settles across our area for the next several days. Wind chills to -10 tonight and tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clear & very cold. Low 6. Wind chills to -10. THURSDAY: Sunny. High 17. Wind chills to -10. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 25. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Supply Chain Shortage Leads To Some Philly Area Hardware Stores Being Overstocked With Winter Weather Products

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With more snow in the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday morning, essentials like shovels and ice melt are in high demand. If you need winter items like ice melt, you’re in luck.  Eyewitness News found some stores are overstocked with winter products in Moorestown, New Jersey. The reason? Concerns over the supply chain shortage.  “These are great to pick up and shovel, you don’t have to bend your back as much,” Pete Bender said. Moorestown Hardware in Burlington County usually keeps as many as 500 snow shovels in stock. On Wednesday, it has about 1,000.  Bender, of Moorestown Hardware, said he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Frigid Friday Morning With Bitter Cold Air Blanketing The Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a frigid start to Friday, with a bitter blast of cold forcing wind chills near zero. This all ahead of what looks to be a relatively quiet weekend.   Feels like temperatures are in the single digital across the region Friday morning. Temperatures will top out around 26 degrees, not exactly a heat waye. For most of the area, this cold comes with no snowfall. A storm may brush the coast late Friday night into early Saturday morning, possibly bringing light snow to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. There would be no inland impact. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Tavern On The Hill In Chestnut Hill Offers Gastropub Fare Served With Flair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cozy, quaint, and quite comfortable is a tavern tucked at the top of Chestnut Hill, where warm wood tones and amber lighting are the perfect pairings to the friendly conversation and the gastropub fresh fare served with flair. So what are you waiting for! Let the pineapple welcome you to the Tavern on the Hill. “Everything in here we tried to set up like a pub in Ireland or England because I traveled a lot,” owner Kathy Egan said. “They were always fun and comfortable. You felt like you got out of something and into something.” Egan got into the...
RESTAURANTS
CBS Philly

Experts Weigh In On How To Handle Icy Conditions As Freezing Temperatures Expected To Return To Philadelphia Region

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Ponding, puddles and wet surfaces remain after Thursday morning’s rain and snow mix across the Philadelphia region. It’s that standing water and slush that will turn to ice overnight as temperatures plummet to the teens and single digits. Main roadways and interstates will generally be ice-free due to heavier traffic flow and chemical treatment. However, black ice will form quickly on sideroads, elevated surfaces, porches, walkways and driveways that are left untreated. You can minimize that ice threat first by sweeping away any standing water to allow the ground to dry. Then apply a layer of ice melt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: The Bitter Blast Is Here, How Long Will It Last?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The chill has settled in. It’s going to stick around today and into tomorrow morning. Now we do have some good news this morning as clouds coming in off of Lake Erie has helped to keep temperatures up slightly above what we were expecting. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos By 6:00 a.m., temperatures in Pittsburgh will have bottomed out around 10 degrees. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center We still have nearly two hours to go before sunrise as I am writing this, so temperatures could easily...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Breeze Airways’ Airbus A220 Set To Begin Flights Between Pittsburgh And Connecticut

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new aircraft will soon begin flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport. Breeze Airways will begin flights to and from Hartford, Connecticut in June with the “Airbus A220” aircraft that will offer passengers with more seating choices. (Courtesy: Breeze Airways) By next month, Breeze will offer flights to 18 cities and 14 states.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

AAA Recommends Periodic Car-Washing To Avoid Expensive Rust Damage

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With snow on the ground, more winter weather on the way, and dropping temperatures, roads in western Pennsylvania are going to be treated with salt and de-icer. While that’s good news for the morning and evening commutes, it’s not good news for your car. The chemicals used in de-icers can cause millions of Americans to face expensive vehicle repairs caused by rust. AAA East Central is reminding drivers to be proactive the rest of this winter and that periodic car washing can prevent rust-related damage to brake lines, fuel tanks, exhaust systems, and other...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

Freezing Temps Force Some COVID Testing Sites To Close

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The freezing temperatures on Thursday forced several COVID testing sites pause or shut down completely shut down for the day. The FEMA operated COVID testing site in Arlington outside Choctaw Stadium was closed down along with a site at Homer B Johnson Stadium in Garland. “The winds and really the extreme cold was the reason we had to just shut down because staff members, they had gloves on, they had hats on, they had heavy coats on, we had heaters out there but just staying out there with the wind, it was just too difficult for them to continue...
GARLAND, TX

